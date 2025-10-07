Rift in France Camp But Kylian Mbappé Problem Not a ‘Deal Breaker’
France manager Didier Deschamps has confirmed Kylian Mbappé is battling an ankle injury picked up during his last outing for Real Madrid.
Mbappé limped off with seven minutes to go in Saturday’s 3–1 victory over Villarreal. He reported for France duty this week but was not part of the squad which took to the training pitch on Monday, instead remaining inside for treatment on his ankle.
France face Azerbaijan and Iceland in two World Cup qualifiers this month and Deschamps confirmed he is yet to decide on the role Mbappé will play in those fixtures.
“I don’t have any additional information at the moment,” Deschamps said of Mbappé’s condition. “An update will be given as usual, regardless of the player or the club he comes from.
“I spoke with Kylian, he’s here, he had a small problem but it’s not a deal breaker. We’ll take the time with the medical staff and see how it progresses.”
Real Madrid fans will be eager to see Mbappé offered as much time as possible to recover. The 26-year-old has enjoyed an electric start to the season, racking up 14 goals in 10 games and only failing to find the back of the net in one match so far.
France Slammed Over Treatment of Injured Players
The September international break was dominated by controversies involving player injuries. Barcelona boss Hansi Flick lashed out at Spain’s handling of Lamine Yamal, but France endured its own drama involving Paris Saint-Germain.
The European champions publicly challenged French officials after star duo Ousmane Dembélé and Desiré Doué were both struck down by injuries on international duty, and tensions have once again risen this month after winger Bradley Barcola was removed from the squad.
A statement from the French Football Federation spoke of a “chronic injury to [Barcola’s] right hamstring since the Parisian club’s Champions League match against Atalanta Bergamo (4–0, on Sept. 17).” Rarely has the FFF offered such detail when explaining a player’s withdrawal.
That sparked a “surprised” response from PSG, who argued the update “does not correspond in any way to the medical information communicated by the Paris Saint-Germain medical teams.”
A frustrated statement read: “Ahead of the gathering and following the Ligue 1 matchday 7 match against Lille, Paris Saint-Germain sent the French team a medical report on Bradley Barcola, which did not indicate any chronic injury after the match against Atalanta.
“Paris Saint-Germain also insists that medical confidentiality must be respected for the good of all parties.”