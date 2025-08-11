Riqui Puig Teases Uncertain LA Galaxy Return with Four-Word Message
Could Riqui Puig be nearing his long-awaited return with the LA Galaxy?
Puig, 25, has not played since the Western Conference Final of the 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs, where he suffered an ACL tear in a win against Seattle Sounders FC, before the Galaxy went on to beat the New York Red Bulls to win their sixth MLS Cup without him.
But, on Sunday, the Designated Player midfielder posted a cryptic message to Instagram, saying: “Hold on, I’m coming,” potentially suggesting a return to action before the end of the 2025 season.
Earlier in the year, it was expected that the former Barcelona starlet could return to the Galaxy’s squad in the summer and potentially help them towards an MLS Cup Playoff spot. However, given the team’s struggles– with just three wins in 25 MLS games, doubts arose around whether bringing him back as soon as possible was valuable.
The Galaxy, though, have found some solace in the season through the 2025 Leagues Cup, becoming one of four MLS teams to qualify for the knockout round after the field was cut down from the 18 teams that participated in Phase One against Liga MX sides.
And Puig is on the Galaxy’s official squad for the tournament.
Should he be nearing a return, the Galaxy would hope he could be ready to go for their Leagues Cup quarterfinal match against CF Pachuca on Aug. 20 at home, and potentially further along in that cup run, with Concacaf Champions Cup spots on the line.
However, Puig has returned to training with the Galaxy, and the club offered an update on July 8, posting on Instagram that he was back on the field. Since then, though, his progress has not been evident, and no date has been set for a return.
Last season, Puig scored 13 goals and 15 assists in 29 regular-season appearances, and was a key part of the attack alongside Gabriel Pec and Joseph Paintsil, with the trio earning the nickname the “Killa Ps.”
In MLS, the Galaxy sit last in the Western Conference and are 16 points away from securing an MLS Cup Playoff spot with nine matches remaining.