‘Never in My Life’—Robert Lewandowski Reveals Unique Lamine Yamal Quality
Robert Lewandowski has lauded Lamine Yamal’s psychological prowess as well as his obvious quality on the ball when gushing over Barcelona’s latest prodigy.
Yamal celebrates his 18th birthday this summer and is among the leading contenders for the 2025 Ballon d’Or after playing a major role in Barça winning a La Liga, Copa del Rey and Supercopa de España domestic treble this season.
Incredibly, he has already done far more than Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo at the same age. His ceiling remains sky high, but where young talents can sometimes burn brightly and fizzle out, Lewandowski believes Yamal is destined for long-term success because he is “sound of mind”.
The veteran striker recalled in a Mundo Deportivo interview: “I remember when Lamine first came to train with us. He was 15 years old. And until then, I had never seen a player like that in my life, especially at this age, with the talent he has.
“He’s also a player who has a very sound mind—he doesn’t look 17. He also shows a lot of maturity in tactics and the things we talk about on the pitch. We quickly understand that we can improve.”
But Lewandowski has also predicted a different challenge for Yamal next season, suggesting that opposition defenders will play him harder once he’s no longer a child.
“In July, he’ll be 18, and that will also be a step forward for him,” Lewandowski explained. “For opponents, it’s different when you play at 17 than when you’re 18 or older. That’s why I think opponents will play him a little harder now, but that’s normal. So, Lamine will have to find a solution on the pitch, both with and without the ball.”
Another key thing for Yamal, who will have the summer off once his commitment with his national team at the UEFA Nations League Finals is over by next week, is the chance to recharge—at 17, he’s already played 125 senior matches for Barcelona and Spain.
“I think it’s also important for him to get some rest after this season,” Lewandowski said.
“I’m sure he’s mentally devoured after this season. When you play at this age, every three days, at this level, it’s not easy. For your mental health and mental wellbeing, it’s important to get some rest. I haven’t seen a player who’s mentally prepared for these things at 17 or 18.”