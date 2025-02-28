Ballon d'Or 2025 Power Rankings: Top Contenders for Soccer’s Biggest Prize
Last year marked a new era for the Ballon d'Or, world soccer's most prestigious individual prize.
For the first time since 2003, neither Lionel Messi nor Cristiano Ronaldo—who have each won the prize eight and five times, respectively—were nominated.
In their absence, Manchester City midfielder Rodri triumphed, edging out Real Madrid's Vinícius Jr. to claim the award for the first time.
This year, with Messi and Ronaldo again unlikely to make the cut and Rodri sidelined for most of the 2024/25 season due to injury, it’s expected that another new player will be crowned the world’s best when the ceremony takes place later this year.
So, who will it be? Here, Sports Illustrated ranks the top 10 players most likely to win the Ballon d'Or in 2025 based on their form so far this season.
Honorable Mentions: Players Close to the Top 10
Before we dive into the top 10, we want to highlight a few players who have had standout 2024/25 seasons but just missed the cut.
FC Barcelona midfielder Pedri has been exceptional for the Catalan club this season, but the brilliance of the players he often assists keeps him out of the Power Rankings.
Viktor Gyökeres has been a revelation for Sporting Lisbon, breaking scoring records in Portugal’s Primeira Liga. However, without a spot in one of Europe’s top five leagues, he’s unlikely to be considered for the award.
Meanwhile, Antoine Griezmann continues to prove why he’s one of the most well-rounded forwards in world soccer for Atlético Madrid, but even if he leads Diego Simeone's side to the La Liga title, his past oversight likely means he will be overlooked again this time around.
10. Robert Lewandowski (FC Barcelona & Poland)
Robert Lewandowski may now be 36 years old, but he's still finding the back of the net with the same clinical precision he always has, and shows no signs of slowing down either.
The prolific Pole has already scored 33 goals for FC Barcelona this season, including 20 in La Liga––making him the division's top scorer, just as he was in 2022/23 when the Catalans claimed the title.
Like any top striker, Lewandowski consistently steps up when his team needs him most. Just ask Barcelona's biggest rival, Real Madrid, against whom he's scored three times in two games this season.
9. Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich & Germany)
In Germany, Jamal Musiala is affectionately nicknamed "Bambi" because, according to his Bayern Munich and Germany teammate Serge Gnabry, he's "a sweet little boy" and "quite a pleasant guy."
However, don’t let the moniker or his baby face fool you—the 22-year-old is one of the most devastating attacking midfielders in world soccer.
With dazzling footwork, incredible vision, and a lethal right foot, Musiala has netted 16 goals for Bayern this season, alongside seven assists—putting him well on track to surpass his best-ever combined total of 31 from 2022/23.
This season, the former Chelsea youngster also played a key role in helping Germany go undefeated in their UEFA Nations League group, contributing two goals and three assists in just four games.
8. Vinicius Jr. (Real Madrid & Brazil)
Vinícius Jr. narrowly missed out on winning the Ballon d'Or last season, with Rodri edging him out by just 51 points—a result that led the Brazilian and Real Madrid to throw the most almighty of tantrums and boycott the awards.
Based on his performances this season, it’s likely they’ll both be upset again.
That’s not to say Vinícius hasn’t been good. He remains outrageously skillful, and he still gets the crowd on their feet every time he touches the ball. However, his output––17 goals and 10 assists––simply isn’t strong enough to be considered for world soccer’s biggest prize, especially when compared to some of the other players on this list.
Still, he’ll undoubtedly be in the conversation—probably closer to the top than we’ve placed him here—thanks to his name alone.
7. Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool & Netherlands)
Virgil van Dijk has reclaimed his title as one of the world’s best defenders with his commanding performances for Liverpool this season.
A certified man-mountain with pace to burn, the Dutchman has been an ever-present force and vocal leader at the back for the Reds, helping guide them toward a potential Premier League title and making them strong contenders for the Champions League.
However, defenders rarely get the recognition they deserve when it comes to the Ballon d'Or, so even if Van Dijk is deserving, don’t expect him to lift the trophy.
6. Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid & England)
Whether you love or loathe Jude Bellingham's aggressive style of play and somewhat arrogant demeanor on the field, there is no denying that he is a truly outstanding midfielder.
The Englishman is all action––contributing across the field for both club and country, whether it’s winning the ball back, distributing it effectively, or scoring goals at an astonishing rate.
La Liga's Player of the Year for 2024 has been at it again this season, registering 11 goals and 11 assists in 35 appearances, which is made even more impressive considering he's spent a decent chunk of the campaign playing out of position to accommodate Vinícius Jr. and Kylian Mbappé.
Right now, Bellingham is the world's most complete soccer player.
5. Harry Kane (Bayern Munich & England)
Harry Kane has undoubtedly been one of world soccer's elite forwards over the past decade, finding the net at an astonishing rate for Tottenham Hotspur, Bayern Munich, and England.
However, despite his incredible scoring record, Kane has never won a major trophy, and as a result, he’s never been a serious contender for the Ballon d'Or.
That could change this season, though, with Bayern Munich firmly in the driver’s seat to lift the Bundesliga, thanks in large part to Kane’s 21 goals in 21 games. The Bavarians also remain in the Champions League, meaning Kane could potentially secure two major titles in one season after years of near misses.
If he does, the Englishman will finally become one of the top contenders for world soccer's most prestigious individual prize.
4. Raphinha (FC Barcelona & Brazil)
At the start of the year, if you were asked which Brazilian winger would be the best in La Liga this season, you’d likely have guessed either Vinícius Jr. or Rodrygo.
However, you’d have been wrong, as Raphinha’s performances for FC Barcelona have far surpassed those of the Real Madrid pair.
Under the guidance of new manager Hansi Flick, the 28-year-old has evolved from a solid but unspectacular winger into a bona fide world-class talent. He has already registered 24 goals and 18 assists in all competitions, highlighted by a superb hat-trick in Barcelona's 4-1 win over Bayern Munich in the Champions League back in October.
Barcelona has long been searching for a replacement for Neymar, and in Raphinha—blisteringly fast and technically gifted—it seems they’ve finally found him.
3. Lamine Yamal (FC Barcelona & Spain)
Lamine Yamal may be just 17, but he has already accomplished what most soccer players can only dream of in their careers.
The young Spaniard has made over 80 appearances for FC Barcelona, with an impressive tally of 18 goals and 24 assists—11 goals and 17 assists of which have come this season, helping the Catalans take pole position in La Liga.
On the international stage, Yamal played a key role in Spain's triumph at the 2024 European Championship, contributing four assists, scoring the goal of the tournament, and winning the Young Player of the Tournament award—an impressive feat, even if it doesn't factor into this year’s Ballon d'Or considerations.
And to remind you, he’s still just 17.
2. Kylian Mbappé (Real Madrid & France)
Kylian Mbappé faced a tough start to his Real Madrid career following his summer move from Paris Saint-Germain.
With no goals in his first three league games, premature criticisms emerged, questioning whether he was truly the unstoppable, lightning-fast forward many thought he was and whether his ego might hinder his success at the Santiago Bernabéu.
However, the Frenchman has since silenced his doubters.
Now with 28 goals in a Madrid shirt, he needs just 10 more to surpass Iván Zamorano’s record for the most goals in a debut season at the club. With 13 games left in the league and Madrid still in both the Champions League and Copa del Rey, that milestone is looking increasingly likely.
1. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool & Egypt)
Barring an incredible collapse, Liverpool is set to win a second-ever Premier League title this season under manager Arne Slot’s first campaign in charge.
While the Reds have excelled across the board, Mohamed Salah has undoubtedly been the standout player, enjoying perhaps the finest season of his career at 32 years old.
The Egyptian has already netted 30 goals in all competitions, including 25 in the Premier League, and has registered 22 assists—a combined total that makes him by far the most potent attacking threat in Europe’s top five leagues this season.
For years, Salah has delivered moments of brilliance week in and week out for Liverpool, yet he has often been overlooked for the Ballon d'Or. This season, however, his performances have been simply too good to ignore.