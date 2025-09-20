Robert Sanchez Makes Unwanted Chelsea History With Red Card vs. Man Utd
Chelsea lost goalkeeper Robert Sánchez to a red card just five minutes into Saturday’s meeting with Manchester United.
The Blues stopper had a nervy start to the game, looking poor with the ball at his feet almost immediately, but things soon got so much worse for Chelsea when Bryan Mbeumo went racing through on goal.
Benjamin Šeško's flick-on sent Mbeumo racing in behind Chelsea's defence and Sánchez made the decision to charge out of his goal. He made it outside the penalty area before meeting the United forward, who tapped the ball around Sánchez and was swiftly dumped to the ground by the Blues stopper’s outstretched leg.
Enzo Maresca, drenched in the torrential rain, turned around resigned to the red card which was quickly shown to Sánchez, who removed his gloves and trudged off the field. It was Chelsea’s earliest red card in the Premier League era and the third-fastest dismissal of a goalkeeper in the division’s history.
Estêvão was the unfortunate casualty as Maresca introduced backup goalkeeper Filip Jörgensen.
Surprisingly, Maresca did not stop there and also removed Pedro Neto, who was replaced by centre back Tosin Adarabioyo.
Chelsea switched to a five-man defence as a result of the dismissal, with Tosin joining Wesley Fofana and Trevoh Chalobah in the heart of the back line. Reece James and Marc Cucurella remained on either side.
Jörgensen’s appearance was just his seventh in the Premier League. His previous six outings saw him concede nine goals, although his last outing provided his only clean sheet in a 4–0 triumph over Southampton.