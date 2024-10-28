Rodri to Win 2024 Ballon d'Or, Vinicius Junior to Skip Ceremony, per Report
In an unexpected turn of events, Rodri is expected to be the 2024 Ballon d'Or winner over Vinícius Júnior.
Mario Cortegana of The Athletic reported Real Madrid knows Vinícius Júnior will not win the 2024 Ballon d'Or; soccer's most prestigious individual honor is now seemingly destined for Manchester City's Rodri.
Real Madrid will reportedly not travel to Paris where the 2024 Ballon d'Or ceremony is being held at the Théâtre du Châtelet. Fellow Ballon d'Or nominees and teammates Jude Bellingham and Dani Carvajal, along with Carlo Ancelotti and Florentino Pérez are also expected not to attend. ESPN also reported the Brazilian forward will not travel to attend the event.
Vinícius Jr. was the favorite to win the award for his contributions to Real Madrid's La Liga, Champions League and Spanish Super Cup titles. The Brazilian bagged a hat trick in the Spanish Super Cup final, 15 La Liga goals and six goals in the Champions League, including one in the final against Borussia Dortmund.
Rodri also had a strong case to take home the Ballon d'Or, though. The midfielder was an integral part in Manchester City's Premier League title, pitching in with 17 goal contributions. He also won the UEFA Super Cup with the Citizens and helped Spain win Euro 2024.