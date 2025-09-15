‘Change the Man’—Ruben Amorim Makes Man Utd Sack Admission After New Unwanted Milestone
Ruben Amorim has warned those in charge at Manchester United they will have to sack him if they want a change in tactics, insisting he still believes in his system.
Sunday’s 3–0 defeat to Manchester City was Amorim’s 16th Premier League loss in just 31 games, having won eight and drawn a further seven. With a win percentage of just 36.17%, Amorim now ranks bottom of the list compared to all permanent United managers since the Second World War.
No ever-present Premier League side has managed fewer points than United’s 31 since Amorim joined in November.
Despite the damning statistics, Amorim remains loyal to his beliefs and warned fans he has no plans to change a setup which has attracted increasing levels of scrutiny since the start of the season.
“It is not a record you should have at Manchester United,” he acknowledged. “You have no idea what happened during these months but I accept that. I am not going to change.
“When I want to change my philosophy, I will change. If not, you have to change the man. We talk about that every game that we lose. I don’t believe in that or in the system or whatever but I believe in my way and I am going to play my way until I want to change.
“I understand how football is and the results dictate the narrative. I see it that way. I know that is hard for people. The fans do not want to hear these things. I don’t lie to myself. I see the record and I accept any decision.”
Amorim admitted he understands why United fans are frustrated with the team’s miserable run of form but promised to do everything he can to turn things around.
“My message [to the fans] is that I am going to give everything,” he vowed. “I will do everything, always thinking about what is best for the club. That was always the same message.
“The rest is not my decision. I will do my best until I am not here. I really want to win games. I am suffering more than [the fans].”
United head into what could easily be a make-or-break run of fixtures after Sunday’s derby defeat. Chelsea visit Old Trafford next weekend, with Brentford and Sunderland on the schedule before October’s international break. Liverpool are first up when domestic football returns.