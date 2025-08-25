‘Grow Up’—Ruben Amorim Rages After Slumping to 94-Year Man Utd Low
Ruben Amorim implored his Manchester United players to “grow up” after forgetting “how to play” during a frustrating 1–1 draw with Fulham on Sunday afternoon.
United, just as they had in their opening fixture against Arsenal a week earlier, started brightly against London opposition. Matheus Cunha hit a post and forced an excellent save from Bernd Leno before Mason Mount won a penalty for the visitors. Bruno Fernandes missed his kick, but United still took a second-half lead via an own goal from Rodrigo Muniz.
Yet, that is where the trouble began according to Amorim.
“I think we scored the goal and then we forgot about how we play,” the United head coach sighed after watching his side cede all authority over the final half-hour. “We want to win so badly, and that is a good feeling. We scored a goal and everyone on the pitch was thinking: ‘Let’s hold on to the advantage and try to win the game.’
“We have to grow up a lot as a team. For me the most important thing is that during the week they were working really hard, today we worked really hard, and we are going to improve.”
Another game without victory leaves Amorim skirting around some unwanted records. The Portuguese boss has claimed just 16 wins from 44 games across all competitions from the United dugout. That dreary win rate of 36% is the lowest posted by any permanent Manchester United manager since Herbert Bamlett’s reign concluded in 1931 (31%).
Bamlett took United into the second tier that year after losing the first 12 games of the season and arguably did his best work for the club during his time as a referee. The former official was in charge as United trailed to Burnley in the 1909 FA Cup quarterfinals. Bamlett abandoned the fixture due to heavy snow and the Red Devils won the rearranged match on their way to lifting the trophy for the first time in their history.
There was barely a cloud in the powdery blue sky above Craven Cottage on Sunday, but both Fulham and United had reason to fume at referee Chris Kavanagh. Fernandes blamed the official for his missed penalty while Fulham were furious with the decision to allow the opening goal of the game.
Calvin Bassey claimed to have been shoved by Leny Yoro before the French defender headed the ball off Muniz’s back from a second-half corner. “It’s a foul,” Bassey seethed to Sky Sports post-game. “He pushed me to stop me from getting to the ball. When the ref looks back on it, he will be disappointed. I can’t say too much before I get a fine!”