Ruben Amorim Makes Surprise Man Utd Transfer Admission
Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has insisted the club must prioritise changing the club‘s culture this summer, rather than assume their problems will be fixed by new signings.
The Red Devils have endured a miserable campaign, sitting all the way down in 16th in the Premier League standings after suffering their 18th defeat of the campaign against Chelsea on Friday evening.
Fans are looking forward to the transfer window as a chance to drastically overhaul a struggling squad, but Amorim has warned supporters that United‘s struggles run so deep that simply signing new players will not solve anything.
“There are some things we cannot change in summer, the feeling in the club and the way we see it,” Amorim said. “The feeling that we cannot lose a match.
“We have to change that and not think about transfers. That is more profound than changing people. We are doing that but people cannot see that.
“The way we work and the behaviour we have in the club, the things we cannot see, we are working on it.”
While Amorim wants deeper changes behind the scenes, United are also working to address shortcomings in the squad as they seek to provide the boss with a group of players better-suited to his 3-4-2-1 setup.
Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Matheus Cunha, who is available for £62.5 million ($83 million), is on track to become the first signing of the summer. Amorim also wants a new striker, focusing his attention on Ipswich Town's Liam Delap.