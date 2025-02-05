SI

San Diego FC: Chucky Lozano and 5 Things to Know for the Inaugural Season

Can Mexican and American internationals bring more MLS Cup titles to California?

Ben Steiner

San Diego FC forward Hirving Lozano will be the main focus in the club's inaugural season.
San Diego FC forward Hirving Lozano will be the main focus in the club's inaugural season. / Jeff Swinger-Imagn Images

San Diego FC are inching closer to their first-ever MLS regular season match against reigning MLS Cup Champions LA Galaxy on Feb. 22

In the thick of their preseason, the pieces have all started to gel for the league’s 30th clubs as they approach kickoff. With 25 players signed and more to come, the club unveiled its new state-of-the-art training facility on Wednesday while continuing to prepare for the inaugural campaign. 

While several MLS veterans have signed, among internationals and those from the Expansion Draft, one name still stands out: Hirving “Chucky” Lozano. 

The Mexican international was the first Designated Player signing for San Diego and comes to MLS after a long European spell with PSV. He scored his first goal for San Diego in preseason against USL side Phoenix Rising FC and will lead the team in the final stage of their preseason at the Coachella Valley Invitational from Feb. 8-15. 

Subscribe here to MLS Season Pass

The Designated Players: Chucky Lozano, Anders Dreyer

Lozano will be the key piece for San Diego. After an emotional exit from PSV, he’s hit the ground running in preseason. Still just 29, he’ll take up the left wing in head coach Mikey Varas’s likely 4-3-3 system. 

He’s also come to California in full fitness after playing 12 games with PSV in 2024-25 before heading to San Diego, netting five goals and two assists. His PSV career spanned 124 games, and he hit the back of the net 51 times. 

Lozano, who has 70 caps with the Mexican national team, is joined by DP winger Anders Dreyer, who left Belgian side Anderlecht for the MLS expansion club. 

With three caps with Denmark’s national team, Dreyer comes to MLS on a reported nearly $5 million fee and will occupy a DP spot through at least 2027. 

His latest stop saw him suit up for  Anderlecht, and his nearly 300-game professional career has spanned over eight clubs from the Netherlands, Russia, Denmark, Scotland, and England. Add USA to the list, and he’s a valuable addition on the opposite wing to Lozano. 

Luca de la Torre brings USMNT talent

Luca de la Torre USMNT San Diego FC
Luca de la Torre brings USMNT experience to San Diego FC's inaugural roster. / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

While not a Designated Player, US Men’s National Team regular Luca de la Torre finds his way to the West Coast, with the 26-year-old joining on loan from La Liga side Celta Vigo. His deal goes through 2026, with a purchase option should he impress. 

A native of San Diego, he played with the San Diego Surf youth program before embarking on a European career that has seen him make 150 professional appearances with Celta Vigo, Dutch side Heracles Almelo, and Premier League club Fulham FC. 

He is likely a key midfielder, and his versatility and experience allow San Diego to start more smoothly than some past expansion teams. Expect him to fill one of the three midfield spots, with MLS veteran and Panama international Aníbal Godoy likely taking up one of the others. 

Support for DPs in attack

Lozano, de la Torre and Dreyer will lead the attack, but they’re joined by Marcus Ingvartsen, a sizable Danish striker, MLS veteran Emmanuel Boateng, Alex Mighten, a young pacey forward, and Tomas Angel, who was acquired from LAFC

None are surefire bets to be an outright striker. Still, Ingvartsen is intriguing, given the 29-year-old’s stature and resume, having scored goals inconsistently in top-flight stints in Germany, Belgium and Denmark. 

Recently, he came off eight goals in 19 games this season with FC Nordsjaelland.

Andres Reyes anchors a strong backline

Andres Reyes celebreates with a trophy.
Andres Reyes was a key part of the 2024 New York Red Bulls Eastern Conference title. / Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

Attackers often sell the tickets, but the defenders are just as critical. That’s where San Diego has done well, adding proven MLS defender Andres Reyes for $800,000 in GAM from the New York Red Bulls

Reyes, who was supposed to start the MLS Cup Final against the LA Galaxy but had to be subbed out at the minute, has proven critical for RBNY with strong positional awareness and physical factors against the league’s skillful attackers. 

His defensive partner will come through trial and error, but former Manchester United and Northern Ireland center-back and right-back Paddy McNair will likely start there. Should McNair shift wide, former  D.C. United center back Christopher McVey could be an option to start. 

How fast for Right to Dream?

San Diego FC has strong ties to Denmark as part of the Right to Dream program. Their sister club is Danish side, FC Nordsjaelland, and San Diego’s current roster already features three players from Denmark. 

The club will open up a fully funded, free residential program, as well as a school and football academy as part of the Right to Dream Program in San Diego, with hopes of consistently developing young talent through the subsequent eras of their club. 

Expect lots of movement between FC Nordsjaelland and San Diego FC over the next several years as the San Diego program gets off the ground. Once it does, California’s newest MLS club might become the development model for American soccer players. 

San Diego FC 2025 Inaugural roster

Player

Country

GK - CJ dos Santos

USA

GK - Duran Ferree

USA

GK - Jacob Jackson

USA

GK - Pablo Sisniega

Mexico

D - Hamady Diop

Senegal

D - Paddy McNair

Northern Ireland

D - Cristopher McVey

Sweden/USA

D - Franco Negri

Argentina

D - Ian Pilcher

USA

D - Andrés Reyes

Colombia

D/M - Jasper Löffelsend

Germany

M - Alejandro Alvarado Jr.

USA

M - Heine Gikling Bruseth

Norway

M - Luca de la Torre

USA

M - Manu Duah

Ghana

M - Aníbal Godoy

Panama

M - Jeppe Tverskov

Denmark

M - Onni Valakari

Finland

F - Tomás Ángel

Colombia

F - Emmanuel Boateng

Ghana

F - Anders Dreyer

Denmark

F - Anders Dreyer

Denmark

F - Hirving "Chucky" Lozano

Mexico

F - Alex Mighten

USA/England

F - Anisse Saidi

USA/Tunisia

READ THE LATEST MLS NEWS, PREVIEWS, PREDICTIONS, TRANSFER RUMORS AND MORE

feed

Published
Ben Steiner
BEN STEINER

Ben Steiner is an American-Canadian journalist who brings in-depth experience, having covered the North American national teams, MLS, CPL, NWSL, NSL and Liga MX for prominent outlets, including MLSsoccer.com, CBC Sports, and OneSoccer.

Home/Soccer