San Diego Wave Sign UCLA Defender Quincy McMahon
On Friday, San Diego Wave FC announced the signing of UCLA defender Quincy McMahon on a three-year contract, starting on Jan. 1 2025, going through the 2027 National Women's Soccer League season.
McMahon becomes just the second-ever NCAA player to sign directly with an NWSL club since the removal of the college draft. In November, University of Texas forward Trinity Byars made history by becoming the first. Both players have been signed by the Wave.
“We’re very happy that Quincy has decided to come to San Diego to begin her professional career with Wave FC,” San Diego's sporting director and general manager, Camille Ashton, said.
“Quincy has not only proven herself as a standout defender at every level in which she has played, but she has also been disciplined in her pursuit ofbecoming a professional player. She has shown great development at UCLA and U.S. Youth National Teams, and we are excited to see her progression at the NWSL."
During a four-year stint at UCLA, McMahon amassed 86 appearances, 78 of those being starts. In the majority of her time in Los Angeles, she played left full-back. Although UCLA head coach Margueritte Aozasa wasn't afraid to deploy McMahon on the right side, or even as an auxiliary forward if needed.
During her final two seasons, she led UCLA in assists and finished her NCAA career with 26. In 2022, McMahon played a key role in winning the NCAA College Cup and was named in the PAC-12 Team of the Year in 2022 and 2023 and the BIG 10 Second Team in 2024.
Away from UCLA, McMahon has been called into the USA youth national team U-18, U-19, U-20, and U-23 age groups.
McMahon will join a San Diego team looking to bounce back from a disappointing 2024 season. This past season, the Wave finished 10th, seven points outside the playoffs. It was the club's lowest placing and points total in their three-year history.
Since firing former title-winning head coach Casey Stoney in June, San Diego has yet to make a permanent hire. Landon Donovan acted as interim for the remainder of 2024, and over 10 matches won three, tied one, and lost six. In November, the club announced he would not be coming back.
In December, San Diego's club president, Jill Ellis, also departed to take up a new role as Chief Football Officer at FIFA. The switch came with the Wave, and the NWSL currently being sued by five former employees who allege workplace discrimination.