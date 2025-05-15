San Jose 3-3 Inter Miami: Player Ratings and Takeaways As Herons Drop Points Again
Inter Miami drew with San Jose Earthquakes in Major League Soccer midweek action, marking the third time in five games they've dropped points.
The Herons' shaky defense came in after conceding four to Minnesota United. Their challenge on the night was the top scoring team in MLS. Just over 30 seconds into the game, Jordi Alba played a dangerous, looping cross into the box. Maxi Falcon drifted away from his marker to beat Daniel. The lead didn't last long, however, as Oscar Ustari played a poor pass in his own box which Chicho Arango rifled into the net.
Beau Leroux, the 21-year-old midfielder, put the Quakes in front in the 38th minute with a low-driven strike. His shot stung the left palm of Ustari, but the goalkeeper couldn't keep it out at his near post. Alba continued his strong performance in the first half with another cross that Tadeo Allende buried to get the Herons back on level terms. Leroux's midfield partner, Ian Harkes, re-established a lead five minutes later, this time beating Ustari at his far post.
The Herons scored a third of their own right out of the tunnel giving Allende a brace on the night. The score finished 3-3 on the night.
Player ratings and takeaways from the game below.
Inter Miami Won't Win Anything if They Can't be Defensively Resilient
Scoring in the first minute of any game should give a side the platform to go on and win a match. Conceding the type of goal Ustari served up should doom any team on a night. Top sides, trophy-contending sides, don't have massive swings in games like the ones Miami suffered against San Jose.
The Herons show they can slice up any team at any point, especially if Jordi Alba is providing the service he did. Missing Luis Suarez for a second game didn't affect things offensively with Allende doing his job. But, they won't win anything this season if they continue to struggle without the ball. It was far too easy for an opposing team to get the better of Miami's defense and goalkeeper. Javier Mascherano wasn't naïve to his team's defensive woes after the game.
"I think it's about making individual mistakes, but... We need to know how to live every single moment into the game because you start winning. Then we concede two goals," Mascherano said in his post-match quotes. "We need to [be] more mature, to live and to know how to suffer some moments."
Is Matching Last Season's Record a Foregone Conclusion?
Whether or not you considered Mascherano a managerial upgrade on Gerardo 'Tata' Martino, expectations were to either match or improve on a record-breaking regular season last year. With four draws and two losses in their first 12 games, their performance through the same timeframe last season is near equal.
Through 12 games last season, Inter Miami was 7-3-2. If they'd won Wednesday night, they'd be on pace to match Martino's Supporters Shield record. If the Herons were to go 16-4-2 the rest of the way, they'd match last season's point total.
The trouble arises in a more condensed match schedule this summer. After exiting the Concacaf Champions Cup in the semifinals, expectations to go farther in Leagues Cup and the Club World Cup will rise. Miami's performances in MLS could suffer.
Fans shouldn't judge Mascherano on how many points they earn. Leagues Cup, a sufficient run in the CWC and challenging for MLS Cup should define his season.
Bruce Arena Saves Lionel Messi From Unnecessary Red Card
Messi wasn't happy with the referees after the game and the cameras caught his interactions. Bruce Arena, an MLS legend, was the unlikely hero postgame getting in-between Messi and the referees.
The Argentine was shown a yellow card for dissent as players were shaking hands prompting Messi to sarcastically give the referee a thumbs-up. Messi looked to be walking away, initially showing respect to Arena for his team's performance on the night. Whatever discussion was taking place, Messi wanted to get his money's worth and went back toward the referees.
Messi shook the referee's hand, but still seemed visibly unhappy. Arena stepped in-between the two as the match official said, "Walk away now," and appeared to gesture toward a second yellow card. Arena walked Messi back toward the tunnel saving him from further disciplinary action.
If the superstar has a strong performance against Orlando City for Rivalry Week, they should send Arena a thank you card.
Inter Miami Player Ratings vs. San Jose Earthquakes (4-2-3-1)
Ratings provided by FotMob
Players
Ratings
GK: Oscar Ustari
4.3/10
RB: Marcelo Weigandt
5.9/10
CB: Maxi Falcon
7.6/10
CB: Noah Allen
6.0/10
LB: Jordi Alba
8.3/10
DM: Yannick Bright
6.1/10
DM: Sergio Busquets
6.4/10
AM: Telasco Segovia
6.3/10
RW: Lionel Messi
7.0/10
ST: Tadeo Allende
8.9/10
LW: Benjamin Cremaschi
6.6/10
SUB: Baltasar Rodriguez (46' for Cremaschi)
6.8/10
SUB: Allen Obando (63' for Rodriguez)
6.3/10
SUB: Gonzalo Lujan (70' for Weigandt)
6.9/10
SUB: Hector Martinez (81' for Bright)
N/A
SUB: Federico Redondo (81' for Segovia)
N/A