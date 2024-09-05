SI

San Marino Beats Liechtenstein in UEFA Nations League for First Win in 20 Years

Patrick Andres

San Marino, San Marino - September 5: Sandro Wolfinger of Liechtenstein and Nicko Sensoli of San Marino compete for the ball during the UEFA Nations League 2024/2025 League D - Group 1 match between San Marino and Liechtenstein at San Marino Stadium on September 5, 2024 in San Marino, San Marino.
San Marino, San Marino - September 5: Sandro Wolfinger of Liechtenstein and Nicko Sensoli of San Marino compete for the ball during the UEFA Nations League 2024/2025 League D - Group 1 match between San Marino and Liechtenstein at San Marino Stadium on September 5, 2024 in San Marino, San Marino. / Giuseppe Maffia/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

On Thursday, the worst team in the world won a soccer game.

There are 210 teams in FIFA's men's soccer rankings, and San Marino is ranked 210th. The team entered its game against Liechtenstein with a solitary win in its entire existence as a national side. However, defying the odds, the Sammarinese pulled out a 1–0 win in UEFA Nations League competition.

Midfielder Nicko Sensoli became a hero to the nation of 33,000 in the 53rd minute, tallying the game's only goal.

San Marino's last win in international competition came on April 28, 2004, when the team beat the Liechtensteiners 1–0 in a friendly.

"It is complicated," veteran midfielder Matteo Vitaioli told Harry Poole of the BBC in a story published Thursday of his team's existence. "But the love for the national team of your home country and the opportunity that playing international football represents—there are many professionals who never get the opportunity and honor to play the games we do—that makes the sacrifices worthwhile."

The Sammarinese have the opportunity to make it two wins in a row Tuesday, when they pay a visit to Moldova.

Published
Patrick Andres

PATRICK ANDRES

Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

Home/Soccer