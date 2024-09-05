San Marino Beats Liechtenstein in UEFA Nations League for First Win in 20 Years
On Thursday, the worst team in the world won a soccer game.
There are 210 teams in FIFA's men's soccer rankings, and San Marino is ranked 210th. The team entered its game against Liechtenstein with a solitary win in its entire existence as a national side. However, defying the odds, the Sammarinese pulled out a 1–0 win in UEFA Nations League competition.
Midfielder Nicko Sensoli became a hero to the nation of 33,000 in the 53rd minute, tallying the game's only goal.
San Marino's last win in international competition came on April 28, 2004, when the team beat the Liechtensteiners 1–0 in a friendly.
"It is complicated," veteran midfielder Matteo Vitaioli told Harry Poole of the BBC in a story published Thursday of his team's existence. "But the love for the national team of your home country and the opportunity that playing international football represents—there are many professionals who never get the opportunity and honor to play the games we do—that makes the sacrifices worthwhile."
The Sammarinese have the opportunity to make it two wins in a row Tuesday, when they pay a visit to Moldova.