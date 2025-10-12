‘I Got Shivers’—Seattle Sounders Channel ALCS-Bound Mariners on Leagues Cup Banner Night
Things couldn’t be going much better for sports fans in the Emerald City right now.
On Friday night, the Seattle Mariners defeated the Detroit Tigers in 15 innings to clinch a spot in the American League Championship Series for the first time since 2001.
On Saturday, the Seattle Sounders paid tribute to the Mariners’ celebration in the moments after Seattle-native, Paul Rothrock, scored the winner in a 1–0 victory over Real Salt Lake
The Seattle stadium district, which hosts Major League Soccer, Major League Baseball, National Football League and National Women’s Soccer League games all adjacent, is the heartbeat of sporting excellence in the Pacific Northwest. As the Sounders and Mariners continue quests for the top honors in their respective leagues, the two are thriving off each other.
“It was a big win for the Mariners yesterday, that’s the best Mariners team since I’ve been alive, so we thought we’d pay respect to those guys,” Rothrock said. “Just show some Seattle love, so I’m glad we won too, because that’s two Seattle wins.”
But Rothrock didn’t want to take credit for the celebration, shouting out Sounders administrator, Eduardo Millán, for the inspiration.
“It was his idea, he told me we should shout out the Mariners because what they’re doing is pretty frigging special,” Rothrock added. “I think all the guys were down to do that if we scored, and it’s a fun moment to be in Seattle right now... a lot of us were watching that game last night and we were trying to ride off a bit of that energy.
“I kept watching videos of [the Mariners win] today, because I kind of got shivers watching it, it’s a sweet moment for Seattle.”
Sounders Unveil Leagues Cup Banner
The Sounders locked up the fifth seed in the Western Conference as they approach the first round of the 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs.
While Saturday’s victory came under a veil of pouring rain, it kept the good vibes for sports in the city going—especially, on a night where they unveiled their Leagues Cup championship banner, alongside their 2016 and 2019 MLS Cup banners.
“The fear was that it was going to distract us a little bit, but I actually think we channeled it in a good way to start the game,” Rothrock added. “It’s a big moment for the club and it’s cool to be a part of getting to hang a banner in the stadium, but we’re trying to win two... it would be a really special season if we did that.”
As the Mariners prepare for the ALCS against the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday, the Sounders will undoubtedly be tuning in before continuing their hunt for another trophy.
“This season has been a good one in many different ways, and it’s not over yet,” head coach Brian Schmetzer said. “This is MLS and this is Seattle, so there are high expectations and we want to make a deep run into the playoffs.”