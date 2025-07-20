Serie A Club Make ‘Formal Bid’ for USMNT’s Gio Reyna
U.S. men’s national team midfielder Gio Reyna looks to be on his way out of Borussia Dortmund, and a move to Serie A could be in the cards.
While Reyna quickly rose through the ranks with Dortmund as a teenager, he has cooled off in recent seasons. Despite reaching the heights of the UEFA Champions League and playing a role for the USMNT, his stock has fallen to the point where he has struggled to secure minutes with the Bundesliga giants.
Over 2023–24 and 2024–25, Reyna saw the pitch just 49 times, scoring twice. Meanwhile he also struggled for playing time during a half-season loan with Premier League side Nottingham Forest. By the time the 2024–25 season came to a close with the FIFA Club World Cup, Reyna had played just 627 minutes, and had made little impact.
In search of more playing time, Reyna could venture to Serie A. The 22-year-old was the subject of a “formal bid” from Parma this weekend, per Fabrizio Romano.
Romano also confirmed MLS insider Tom Bogert’s report that links with LAFC were not active. The side that was promoted in 2024 and narrowly missed relegation to Serie B with a 16th-place finish in 2024–25 are thought to be willing to bid as much as €6 million ($7 million), with “official talks” already underway.
With Parma, Reyna could find an opportunity to rediscover his form while remaining in one of the top five European leagues. At the same time, the club is now owned by American Kyle Krause, and recently appointed former Arsenal assistant coach, Carlos Cuesta as the youngest manager in Europe, at just 29.
Additionally, a move to Serie A would see him follow fellow Americans Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie, Yunus Musah, Tim Weah, and Gianluca Busio, while taking on a chance to become a star with an ambitious and storied side.
Parma are set to kick off their 2025–25 Serie A campaign on Aug. 26, as they take on Juventus and that club’s new North American signing, Canadian Jonathan David.