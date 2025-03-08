Sidemen Charity Match 2025 Player Ratings: IShowSpeed Scores Winning Penalty
IShowSpeed finally got his moment of glory as he led the YouTube Allstars to a penalty shootout victory over Sidemen FC.
The biggest Sidemen Charity Match of all time kicked off in front of a sold-out Wembley Stadium. IShowSpeed's YouTube Allstars took on KSI's Sidemen FC in a charity match that ended with 18 goals in 90 minutes.
It comes as no surprise the game was full of poor defending, shocking misses and end-to-end action. Theo Baker bagged a hat trick for the YouTube Allstars while IShowSpeed finally scored his first goal from the spot.
Nine different players on Sidemen, including Joe Weller, Miniminter and Logan Paul, found the back of the net to mount a comeback against the YouTube Allstars. Just when it looked like the Sidemen were guaranteed the victory, Baker tied the game at 9–9 in the 90th minute.
Two moments defined the penalty shootout: Sketch saved Miniminter's opening effort and IShowSpeed buried the winner to lift the YouTube Allstars 4–5 in the shootout.
Player ratings from both teams below.
Sidemen Player Ratings vs. YouTube Allstars (4-4-2)
Player
Rating
GK: xQc
1.9/10
LB: Mark Rober
5.5/10
CB: KSI
4.9/10
CB: Wroetoshaw
4.7/10
RB: Vikkstar123
4.1/10
LM: Joe Weller
9.2/10
CM: Logan Paul
6.8/10
CM: Behzinga
8.9/10
RM: TBJZL
8.6/10
ST: Zerkaa
7.9/10
ST: Miniminter
9.4/10
SUB: Calfreezy
N/A
SUB: JME
7.5/10
SUB: Lazarbeam
6.1/10
SUB: George Clarke
6.8/10
SUB: JasonTheWeen
6.0/10
SUB: Manny
8.4/10
SUB: Randolph
N/A
SUB: Callux
N/A
YouTube Allstars Player Ratings vs. Sidemen (4-4-2)
Player
Rating
GK: Sketch
1.4/10
RB: MrBeast
4.8/10
CB: AngryGinge13
5.9/10
CB: Max Fosh
5.8/10
LB: Fanum
4.7/10
RM: IShowSpeed
8.7/10
CM: ChrisMD
9.1/10
CM: Chunkz
8.4/10
LM: Kai Cenat
7.2/10
ST: Niko Omilana
7.1/10
ST: Theo Baker
9.7/10
SUB: Danny Aarons
7.1/10
SUB: WillNE
6.8/10
SUB: CarryMinati
6.2/10
SUB: Deji
6.5/10
SUB: Jynxzi
6.4/10
SUB: Lachlan
7.3/10
SUB: StableRonaldo
6.1/10