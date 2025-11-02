The Six Managers Man Utd Wanted to Hire Before Ruben Amorim
Ruben Amorim did not feature on Manchester United’s first shortlist of targets to replace former manager Erik ten Hag, a report has claimed.
United famously held an end-of-season performance review into Ten Hag while they spoke with a number of other candidates during the summer of 2024, only to eventually decide after several weeks to extend the Dutchman’s contract.
Just a few months later, however, Ten Hag was sacked and United struck a deal to hire Amorim who, according to The Athletic, was not among those on the first shortlist because of his lack of Premier League experience.
As United flirted with the idea of sacking Ten Hag, they debated a move for a manager with a proven record of success in England’s top flight and one who could work with the current landscape of the squad.
Thomas Tuchel, Mauricio Pochettino, Roberto De Zerbi, Thomas Frank, Marco Silva and Graham Potter made up a six-man shortlist. Tuchel and De Zerbi emerged as the favourites, with the latter eventually claiming that spot for his own before United opted to persist with Ten Hag.
How Man Utd Eventually Hired Ruben Amorim
Crucially, it is noted that Amorim’s name was mentioned regularly during the summer during informal conversations with agents and a number of figures around the business as United sought expert advice on finding football’s next great manager.
Informal contact was made with Amorim and, while the then-Sporting CP boss impressed, United chiefs feared taking a risk on a manager without Premier League experience was unwise at a time in which the club was undergoing significant behind-the-scenes changes. Ten Hag ultimately remained and was rewarded with a new contract, and the idea of hiring Amorim appeared to be shelved.
It was only when Ten Hag was eventually sacked in October 2024 that club officials once again raised the idea of hiring Amorim, and everyone was in agreement that the Portuguese tactician should be pursued.
The obvious risk of hiring a manager without Premier League experience was clear but, given this was a mid-season appointment, United were happy to view the second half of the 2024–25 campaign as Amorim’s chance to build experience in England.
Amorim has admitted his first six months at the helm were filled with disappointment and chaos, so much so that he actually considered quitting the club in the aftermath of defeat in the Europa League final.