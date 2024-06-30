Massive Underdog Slovakia Takes Shocking 1-0 Lead Over England on Brilliant Goal
Ivan Schranz just helped Slovakia shock the soccer world. The Slavia Prague winger broke through for his national team and scored a brilliant first-half goal to give Slovakia a stunning 1-0 lead over heavily favored England in the Round of 16 at Euro 2024.
In the 25th minute, Schranz made a blistering run through the England defense, accepting a through ball from David Strelec and slotting a shot past Three Lions keeper Jordan Pickford. The goal was near perfection from a build-up and execution standpoint. It sent the team's fans in attendance into a frenzy.
Another look.
England entered the tournament as the fifth-ranked team in the world, while Slovakia is ranked 45th. This match shouldn't be closely contested.
The English largely relaxed through the group stage, winning Group C with a win over Serbia and draws against Denmark and Slovenia. The games were choppy and didn't end the way manager Gareth Southgate wanted, but his squad's advancement never felt in doubt.
Slovakia wound up in the knockout stage by finishing third in Group E and earning advancement due to tiebreakers. They already pulled off a massive upset over Belgium, then lost to Ukraine and forced a draw with Romania.
This will be a long match and the outcome isn't assured, but Slovakia taking an early lead wasn't in the plans for England.