Son Heung-min Injury: Progress & Potential Return Date for Tottenham's Captain
Son Heung-min's fitness and availability for Tottenham Hotspur's match against Manchester United is up in the air after manager Ange Postecoglou commented on the captain's status ahead of the game.
Son was substituted against Qarabag FK in the team's Europa League opener. Postecoglou told media after the game that the player was tired, but didn't have a further update from the team's medical staff. According to the club, he looked to be in some discomfort coming off the pitch.
"Apart from Sonny, everyone’s OK. And Sonny I don’t think’s too bad. He wants to train tomorrow so we’ll see how it goes at training tomorrow and make a decision from there. We have another day up our sleeve to give him every chance,” Postecoglou said in a Friday press conference.
Son would be a big miss if he's unavailable to play at Old Trafford. The Tottenham captain last missed a Premier League game due to injury in Nov. 2022 after suffering a fractured eye socket. He's appeared in seven games across all competitions starting six.
Son has two goals and assists in the league so far and leads an attack featuring Dominic Solanke and an in-form Brennan Johnson. If he's unavailable to play, Postecoglou has multiple options at his disposal.
He could bring Timo Werner in on the left, or move Johnson out to fill Son's spot while pushing Dejan Kulusevski into the attack. It's possible Son makes the bench and comes on as a substitute late if he's not fully fit to start.