Son Heung-min: LAFC Move ‘Finalized’ Breaking MLS Transfer Record
LAFC have reportedly finalized a transfer for Son Heung-min, the Tottenham Hotspur and Korean star, in what will be a Major League Soccer record for a player transfer.
The deal is done and LAFC are expected to introduce Son as a new player in the coming days, The Athletic stated. As reported by ESPN and GiveMeSport, the fee comes in around $26.5 million (£20 million) for the winger eclipsing the league record previously set by Atlanta United player Emmanuel Latte Lath at $22 million.
At 33-years-old, the transfer represents one of the biggest in MLS history. Alongside Lionel Messi, Son represents another established global star that could bring more interest to the league while making LAFC an MLS Cup contender. Messi’s Argentine teammate, Rodrigo De Paul, has also moved to MLS this summer.
The Black and Gold are currently sixth in the Western Conference. Signing Son could push them further up the table and later challenge for their first MLS Cup since 2022. That same season they won the Supporters’ Shield as well, the award for the team with the most regular season points across both conferences.
Son’s impact should be felt from the jump given the player’s Premier League record with 198 goal involvements (127 goals, 71 assists). The Korean and Harry Kane were one of the most formidable attacking partnerships for years under now-USMNT boss Mauricio Pochettino reaching the UEFA Champions League final in 2019.
Regarded as a Tottenham Hotspur legend, Son said goodbye to his teammates after the club’s preseason friendly against Newcastle United. The player’s tearful farewell featured a guard of honor by Newcastle players as well as he walked off the pitch for a club he’s called home since 2015. His last season at the club capped off his tenure with a Europa League trophy despite a 17th place finish in the Premier League.
Son adds a new attacking dynamic to Steve Cherundolo’s side that features 2023 Golden Boot winner Denis Bouanga. As well, Son will join former Spurs teammate Hugo Lloris in Los Angeles.