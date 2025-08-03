Son Heung-min: LAFC, Tottenham in ‘Advanced Talks’ for Record-Breaking Transfer
LAFC look to be on the verge of signing Son Heung-min from Tottenham Hotspur this summer, after the South Korean international announced his intentions to leave the club at a press conference on Saturday.
Although no move has been confirmed yet, and Son is currently under contract with Tottenham, the California MLS side appears keen to make a move, and could potentially splash significant cash to secure the 33-year-old.
LAFC are said to be in “advanced negotiations” with Spurs regarding a transfer fee, having nearly reached a personal agreement with Son on his contract, according to GiveMeSport’s Tom Bogert and Ben Jacobs. The MLS outfit are thought to be pushing for a $20 million (£15.1 million) deal, while Tottenham supposedly value their outgoing captain closer to $27 million (£20.3 million).
However, the $27 million fee is a significant drop from the previously-quoted $40 million (£30.1 million) sum Spurs asked Saudi Arabian clubs for, earlier in the transfer window. Tottenham could also be willing to go lower, in order to not block Son’s exit from the club.
Should the deal go through at the $27 million rate, Son would become the most expensive incoming MLS transfer ever, eclipsing Atlanta United's $22 million purchase of Emmanuel Latte Lath. Even at $20 million, Son would slip into second place ahead of Kévin Denkey who joined FC Cincinnati for $16.2 million (£12.6 million) in 2025.
According to the report, LAFC sent a group to South Korea to engage in further talks with Son and Spurs ahead of what is widely billed as his final appearance for the club in a preseason clash with Newcastle United at Seoul’s World Cup Stadium.
Once he joins LAFC, Son is expected to be among the league’s highest paid players and will look to settle in quickly under head coach Steve Cherundolo, who is set to leave the club at the end of the 2025 MLS season.
Currently, LAFC sit sixth in the MLS Western Conference with 12 regular season games remaining, and have Denis Bouanga as their highest-paid player, making $3,709,500 in guaranteed compensation.
Son scored 173 goals and 101 assists in 454 matches with Spurs and helped them to the 204-25 Europa League title, the club’s first trophy in 17 years.
LAFC return to MLS play after the Leagues Cup on Aug. 9 against Chicago Fire FC.