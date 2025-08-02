SI

Tottenham vs. Newcastle: Friendly Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Tottenham take on Newcastle in an all-Premier League pre-season friendly in Seoul.

James Cormack

Tottenham face Premier League rivals Newcastle in Seoul.
Tottenham face Premier League rivals Newcastle in Seoul. / Visionhaus/Getty Images

After securing victory in a historic north London derby, Tottenham Hotspur take on another Premier League opponent in Newcastle United as their pre-season tour draws to a close.

A Pape Matar Sarr strike from the halfway line sealed summer bragging rights for Spurs over their fiercest rivals in Hong Kong on Thursday, as Thomas Frank’s side defended resiliently in the second half to preserve a 1–0 advantage.

Newcastle have also faced the Gunners in pre-season, but they were on the wrong end of an entertaining five-goal affair last weekend. A late Martin Ødegaard penalty condemned the Magpies to a 3–2 defeat, and Eddie Howe’s men followed that up with a 1–0 loss to the K-League All Stars on Wednesday.

It’s not been a particularly rosy pre-season for Newcastle thus far, with the Alexander Isak situation continuing to loom over them. They’ve lost three friendlies in a row.

Here is Sports Illustrated‘s guide to this pre-season friendly.

What Time Does Tottenham vs. Newcastle Kick-Off?

  • Location: Seoul, South Korea
  • Stadium: Seoul World Cup Stadium
  • Date: Sunday, 3 August
  • Kick-off Time: 12.00 p.m. BST / 7.00 a.m. ET / 4.00 a.m. PT

Tottenham vs. Newcastle Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games)

  • Tottenham: 1 win
  • Newcastle: 4 wins
  • Draws: 0
  • Last meeting: Tottenham 1–2 Newcastle (Jan. 4, 2025) - Premier League

Current Form (All Competitions)

Tottenham

Newcastle

Arsenal 0–1 Tottenham - 31/07/25

K-League XI 1–0 Newcastle - 30/07/25

Luton 0–0 Tottenham - 26/07/25

Arsenal 3–2 Newcastle - 27/07/25

Tottenham 2–2 Wycombe - 26/07/25

Celtic 4–0 Newcastle - 19/07/25

Reading 0–2 Tottenham - 19/07/25

Newcastle 4–0 Carlisle - 12/07/25

Tottenham 1–4 Brighton - 25/05/25

Newcastle 0–1 Everton - 25/05/25

How to Watch Tottenham vs. Newcastle on TV

Country

TV channel/live stream

United States

Paramount+, fuboTV, CBS Sports Network

United Kingdom & International

NUFC TV, SPURSPLAY

Mexico

Disney+ Premium Mexico, ESPN Mexico

Tottenham Team News

Son Heung-min
Son Heung-min has revealed he’s leaving Spurs ahead of the friendly in his homeland. / IMAGO/Nexpher Images

Thomas Frank confirmed there were no fresh injury concerns after Thursday’s win over Arsenal, but he’s since been dealt a significant blow. Club captain Son Heung-min has announced he will be leaving Tottenham this summer after a decade with the Lilywhites. The 33-year-old, who faces Newcastle in his homeland, revealed his decision was “the most difficult one I have made in my career”.

Son is likely to captain the side in Seoul in what could be his final ever appearance for Spurs.

Elsewhere, Frank will be hoping to give Dominic Solanke some minutes following an ankle issue, while the likes of Luka Vušković, Mathys Tel and James Maddison could also get the nod against the Magpies.

Frank left summer signing Kōta Takai at home due to a foot injury. Destiny Udogie, Dejan Kulusevski, Bryan Gil, Manor Solomon and Radu Drăgușin also haven’t travelled.

Tottenham Predicted Lineup vs. Newcastle

Tottenham predicted lineup vs. Newcastle (4-2-3-1): Kinský; Spence, Danso, Vušković, Davies; Gray, Bissouma; Johnson, Maddison, Son; Tel

Newcastle Team News

Joe Willock
Newcastle midfielder Joe Willock suffered a major injury against the K-League All Stars. / IMAGO/Every Second Media

Howe opted for a strong starting XI in defeat to the K-League All Stars on Wednesday, but the likes of Joelinton, Fabian Schär, Bruno Guimarães and Jacob Murphy were rested off the back of the Arsenal defeat.

Those four should be back in the Magpies’ lineup in Seoul.

William Osula has led the line in Isak’s absence on tour, but he could earn a breather on Sunday. Howe can call upon 18-year-old Sean Neave to replace the former Sheffield United striker, or he could use Anthony Gordon or Anthony Elanga in a central role.

Joe Willock is out indefinitely after sustaining a horrible injury in Wednesday’s defeat, while Sven Botman suffered another fitness setback against Arsenal last week.

Newcastle Predicted Lineup vs. Tottenham

Newcastle predicted lineup vs. Tottenham (4-3-3): Pope; Livramento, Schär, Burn, Trippier; Guimarães, Miley, Tonali; Murphy, Elanga, Gordon

Tottenham vs. Newcastle Score Prediction

Can this summer get any worse for Newcastle? It’s been miserable on and off the field, with defeat in Suwon on Wednesday feeling like a remarkably early nadir.

The Magpies were decent against Arsenal but struggled to assert control, while Frank’s Spurs were measured in Thursday’s derby and produced a performance laden with the Dane’s fingerprints.

It’s only pre-season, but that win will serve as a huge boost for the Spurs squad, and captain Son will not want to disappoint supporters in his homeland on Sunday on what could be his final appearance in Lilywhite.

We’ll back the north Londoners to inflict more summer pain on the Magpies in the Korean capital.

Prediction: Tottenham 3–1 Newcastle

James Cormack is a Sports Illustrated Soccer freelance writer with an avid interest in tactical and player analysis. As well as supporting Spurs religiously, he follows Italian and German football, taking particular interest in the work of Antonio Conte & Julian Nagelsmann.

