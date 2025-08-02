Tottenham vs. Newcastle: Friendly Preview, Predictions and Lineups
After securing victory in a historic north London derby, Tottenham Hotspur take on another Premier League opponent in Newcastle United as their pre-season tour draws to a close.
A Pape Matar Sarr strike from the halfway line sealed summer bragging rights for Spurs over their fiercest rivals in Hong Kong on Thursday, as Thomas Frank’s side defended resiliently in the second half to preserve a 1–0 advantage.
Newcastle have also faced the Gunners in pre-season, but they were on the wrong end of an entertaining five-goal affair last weekend. A late Martin Ødegaard penalty condemned the Magpies to a 3–2 defeat, and Eddie Howe’s men followed that up with a 1–0 loss to the K-League All Stars on Wednesday.
It’s not been a particularly rosy pre-season for Newcastle thus far, with the Alexander Isak situation continuing to loom over them. They’ve lost three friendlies in a row.
Here is Sports Illustrated‘s guide to this pre-season friendly.
What Time Does Tottenham vs. Newcastle Kick-Off?
- Location: Seoul, South Korea
- Stadium: Seoul World Cup Stadium
- Date: Sunday, 3 August
- Kick-off Time: 12.00 p.m. BST / 7.00 a.m. ET / 4.00 a.m. PT
Tottenham vs. Newcastle Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games)
- Tottenham: 1 win
- Newcastle: 4 wins
- Draws: 0
- Last meeting: Tottenham 1–2 Newcastle (Jan. 4, 2025) - Premier League
Current Form (All Competitions)
Tottenham
Newcastle
Arsenal 0–1 Tottenham - 31/07/25
K-League XI 1–0 Newcastle - 30/07/25
Luton 0–0 Tottenham - 26/07/25
Arsenal 3–2 Newcastle - 27/07/25
Tottenham 2–2 Wycombe - 26/07/25
Celtic 4–0 Newcastle - 19/07/25
Reading 0–2 Tottenham - 19/07/25
Newcastle 4–0 Carlisle - 12/07/25
Tottenham 1–4 Brighton - 25/05/25
Newcastle 0–1 Everton - 25/05/25
How to Watch Tottenham vs. Newcastle on TV
Country
TV channel/live stream
United States
Paramount+, fuboTV, CBS Sports Network
United Kingdom & International
NUFC TV, SPURSPLAY
Mexico
Disney+ Premium Mexico, ESPN Mexico
Tottenham Team News
Thomas Frank confirmed there were no fresh injury concerns after Thursday’s win over Arsenal, but he’s since been dealt a significant blow. Club captain Son Heung-min has announced he will be leaving Tottenham this summer after a decade with the Lilywhites. The 33-year-old, who faces Newcastle in his homeland, revealed his decision was “the most difficult one I have made in my career”.
Son is likely to captain the side in Seoul in what could be his final ever appearance for Spurs.
Elsewhere, Frank will be hoping to give Dominic Solanke some minutes following an ankle issue, while the likes of Luka Vušković, Mathys Tel and James Maddison could also get the nod against the Magpies.
Frank left summer signing Kōta Takai at home due to a foot injury. Destiny Udogie, Dejan Kulusevski, Bryan Gil, Manor Solomon and Radu Drăgușin also haven’t travelled.
Tottenham Predicted Lineup vs. Newcastle
Tottenham predicted lineup vs. Newcastle (4-2-3-1): Kinský; Spence, Danso, Vušković, Davies; Gray, Bissouma; Johnson, Maddison, Son; Tel
Newcastle Team News
Howe opted for a strong starting XI in defeat to the K-League All Stars on Wednesday, but the likes of Joelinton, Fabian Schär, Bruno Guimarães and Jacob Murphy were rested off the back of the Arsenal defeat.
Those four should be back in the Magpies’ lineup in Seoul.
William Osula has led the line in Isak’s absence on tour, but he could earn a breather on Sunday. Howe can call upon 18-year-old Sean Neave to replace the former Sheffield United striker, or he could use Anthony Gordon or Anthony Elanga in a central role.
Joe Willock is out indefinitely after sustaining a horrible injury in Wednesday’s defeat, while Sven Botman suffered another fitness setback against Arsenal last week.
Newcastle Predicted Lineup vs. Tottenham
Newcastle predicted lineup vs. Tottenham (4-3-3): Pope; Livramento, Schär, Burn, Trippier; Guimarães, Miley, Tonali; Murphy, Elanga, Gordon
Tottenham vs. Newcastle Score Prediction
Can this summer get any worse for Newcastle? It’s been miserable on and off the field, with defeat in Suwon on Wednesday feeling like a remarkably early nadir.
The Magpies were decent against Arsenal but struggled to assert control, while Frank’s Spurs were measured in Thursday’s derby and produced a performance laden with the Dane’s fingerprints.
It’s only pre-season, but that win will serve as a huge boost for the Spurs squad, and captain Son will not want to disappoint supporters in his homeland on Sunday on what could be his final appearance in Lilywhite.
We’ll back the north Londoners to inflict more summer pain on the Magpies in the Korean capital.