‘Very Grateful’—Son Heung-min Reacts to First Major LAFC Achievement
Son Heung-min wasted no time showcasing his quality in MLS, taking just six games stateside to secure his first hat trick for LAFC.
LAFC made light-work of Real Salt Lake on Wednesday night. With the full power of their attacking might on display, the Black and Gold defeated their Western Conference foe 4–1 on the road.
It took Son just 16 minutes to score a brace, but the South Korea international wasn’t done. In the 82nd minute, he put the game on ice when he completed his hat trick.
“Yeah, it’s amazing to get first hat trick in MLS,” Son said after the game. “Very, very happy. Grateful to everyone. Amazing assist from Timmy [Timothy Tillman] for the first goal, second goal Ryan [Hollingshead] and third goal Denis [Bouanga].
“I’m very, very grateful. But also the defenders who make a really good job. So yeah, very happy to get us three points.”
“Even if I score, if I don’t score, I’m enjoying playing for this club and getting a good result away from home. Obviously I want to help the team. I’m enjoying every single second, every single moment and every single training session and also every single game,” Son added.
Ever since he played a little over 30 minutes in his MLS debut on Aug. 9, Son has scored five goals and bagged one assist in his next five appearances for the club. Including his recent appearances for South Korea’s national team, the former Tottenham Hotspur man has scored in four consecutive games.
With Son playing alongside Bouanga, who bagged LAFC’s fourth to become the club’s all-time leading goalscorer, Steve Cherundolo has two of the best attackers in MLS at his disposal to make a deep run in the upcoming playoffs.
With the victory against Real Salt Lake, LAFC surged to fourth in the Western Conference standings with two games still in hand.