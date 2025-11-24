Son Heung-min Reveals Secret Behind Crushing Playoff Penalty Miss
Son Heung-min blamed his heartbreaking penalty miss in LAFC’s MLS Western Conference Semifinal loss to Vancouver Whitecaps on a previously unknown bout of cramp.
While he is familiar with heartbreak and falling short several times with Tottenham Hotspur, the loss to Vancouver will sting, especially after he scored a brace, including a 95th-minute free kick to force extra time after LAFC trailed 2–0 at halftime.
LAFC were unable to cash in through the extra 30 minutes, despite playing with 11 men after Vancouver went down to nine following a red card and an injury. Son opened penalties with a strike off the post, setting the stage for Vancouver’s win.
“I helped this team to extra time, but it feels like [the loss] is on me,” Son said postmatch. “I’m loving these moments, and always want to step up for the teams.
“In the final seconds of extra time, I just had a muscle cramp and didn’t have a good feeling, but I tried to step up, and when I tried to shoot the ball, I felt it, the cramp against, and it was not as accurate as I could.”
Although Son outshone his superstar counterpart, Thomas Müller, it wasn’t enough for LAFC to advance, and the former Premier League star ended with 12 goals and four assists in 13 games across the MLS regular season and playoffs.
An Advertisement for MLS
While Son’s LAFC weren’t able to push through to the Conference Final, the thrilling match-up and his free-kick goal made headlines across the world, putting MLS at the forefront of the global game.
“We should appreciate that the game was entertaining and that’s what we’re looking for,” Son added. “As much as we’re playing for the playoffs, we want to make a good game.
“Unfortunately, it was for Vancouver, but I think generally the game was for MLS. It was huge. Sometimes football is crazy, like this. That’s why we love football.”
Son and LAFC now look toward the 2026 MLS season, where they will have a new manager after Steve Cherundolo’s tenure with the club ended along with the conclusion of the postseason, as previously announced.
But as for his first year, Son leaves with largely positive feelings, even with the heart-shattering finish.
“It’s been fantastic. The people welcomed me incredibly, and I enjoyed every single moment,” he said. “But in the end, I’m here to win trophies for the club. Today we were not successful, but next year I want to make sure that we are successful with every competition.
“LAFC will come back stronger than ever.”