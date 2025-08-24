‘Like Magic’—Son Heung-min Scores Stunning First LAFC Goal
Were there any doubts about whether Son Heung-min could do it on summer nights in suburban America?
When the South Korean superstar hits the pitch for the first time in front of LAFC’s home supporters next week, he will do so with a goal and an assist to his name. On Saturday night, he scored a spellbinding free kick for his first MLS goal in a 1–1 draw against FC Dallas in Frisco, Texas.
That goal, of course, came after drawing a penalty in his debut against Chicago Fire FC in Bridgeview, Illinois, and picking up his first assist and LAFC win against the New England Revolution in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
It’s not the bright lights of London and White Hart Lane, but it’s no problem for the Premier League legend.
“Hang it in the Louvre! First game he drew a penalty, second he got an assist and then got a goal, so I don’t know what’s going to happen next week,” said his teammate Nkosi Tafari. “We were practicing free kicks the day before, so I was like, ‘he could score this,’ and it went just in the top corner like magic.”
Road Trip Allows for Seamless Adjustment
For Son, the adjustment has been seamless. While he has had to wait for his home debut, he has settled into LAFC’s lineup, making himself one of the league’s most threatening attackers in a central position, rather than the wing, which has stayed potent through Denis Bouanga’s play.
Despite ending in a draw, Saturday’s match showcased some of Son’s best moments for the Black and Gold so far, as he continued to make runs in behind and threatened during his time on the ball.
It all added up not only to the free kick goal, but a whopping eight chances created, eight shots, and 70 touches through a 90-minute showing.
“I still need a lot of time to be connected with the team. Obviously, it’s been a little bit more than two weeks, but I’m enjoying every single moment,” Son told Apple TV. “I’m glad I scored the first goal in MLS and for LAFC, but for me, the most important thing is to get three points because I’m really, really disappointed not to get that today.”
Yet, even as Son says he needs time to settle in further with his teammates, the partnerships on the pitch have started to blossom, with his connections with Bouanga standing out, as well as his ability to anticipate creative moments from Igor Jesus and Mark Delgado in midfield.
The finish, though, will be a key factor to improve on for LAFC as they continue through their remaining nine games of the MLS regular season, after failing to score on 21 shots and through a night that saw them hold 61% possession.
“I thought we dominated the game,” Son added. “I don’t think we had a really difficult day, but in the final [moments], I think it was a little bit difficult, but we created chances, but we are not scoring goals throughout the game, and I am disappointed.”
Son’s Highly Anticipated Home Debut
While many around LAFC and abroad will be happy with Son’s first tally, the results don’t help LAFC in the big picture, as they held on to fourth place in the Western Conference standings, but fell further behind the top three of San Diego FC, Vancouver Whitecaps FC and Minnesota United, who all rank at least eight points ahead.
Next week, though, the curtain truly rises on the Son era for LAFC, as the 33-year-old makes his home debut in a critical match against San Diego, just days after he is set to throw out the first pitch at the LA Dodgers baseball game.
“I can’t wait to play a home game, because it’s my first home game for the LAFC and also against a good opponent,” Son said. “We have to prepare well and recover well and get three points.”
Kickoff for next Saturday’s match at BMO Stadium is yet to be determined, but the game sold out moments after Son was first linked with the club.