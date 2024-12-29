Sources: Gotham FC to Sign Brazilian Midfielder Gabi Portilho
Sources have indicated to Sports Illustrated that NJ/NY Gotham FC will sign Brazilian midfielder Gabi Portilho from Corinthians.
With the departure of midfielders Delanie Sheehan, Maitane Lopez, Yazmeen Ryan and forward Lynn Williams, the 2023 NWSL Champions will be looking to fill big gaps on the roster, and Portilho’s signing is a clear indicator that the club’s offseason has only just begun.
Portilho is fresh off a silver medal with the Brazilian national team at the Paris Olympics this past summer where she scored the team’s lone goal against France in the quarterfinals.
The 29-year-old also received international recognition for her play this year, earning a spot in DAZN Football’s Best FIFA Women’s 11 of 2024. She was also a finalist for the Ballon d’Or, ultimately coming in 18th place for the coveted award.
Gotham’s 2024 roster, which was among the oldest average age of any NWSL side, will be looking to balance out the squad with young players as well as those in their prime. Portilho would join a club that recently signed 19-year-old Ghanaian midfielder Stella Nyamekye and University of Pittsburgh forward Sarah Schupansky. The club also brought in 25-year-old midfielder Jaelin Howell.
Portilho, who can slot in both as both a midfielder and a forward, appears to be an excellent fit for Gotham and head coach Juan Carlos Amorós’s system which often demands the ability to play in multiple positions.
The versatility of Portilho, along with her extensive international experience, is a strong sign that Gotham plans to round out their roster with players who can hit the ground running in 2025.