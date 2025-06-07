Spain Predicted Lineup vs. Portugal: Yamal Chases Ronaldo’s Crown in Nations League Final
Spain can win a second consecutive UEFA Nations League title and their third trophy in three years when they face Portugal in the final of the competition on Sunday.
La Roja were 2023 Nations League champions and then proceeded to win Euro 2024 the following summer. Luis de la Fuente’s side will be aiming to repeat the trick over the next year by winning the Nations League this weekend before next summer’s FIFA World Cup.
Inaugural Nations League champions Portugal stand in their path but Spain will have no fear heading into the showpiece event. They have been in relentless form over the past few years and have frequently triumphed over Europe’s giants, most recently France midweek.
Here is how Spain could line up for the match.
Spain Predicted Lineup vs. Portugal (4-3-3)
GK: Unai Simón—Despite David Raya’s presence, Simón remains Spain’s first-choice goalkeeper. The Athletic Club stopper has seldom put a foot wrong for La Roja since De la Fuente’s arrival in the dugout.
RB: Pedro Porro—There could be a flurry of trophies on the cards for Porro. After winning the Europa League with Tottenham Hotspur, he has the chance to lift the Nations League and then UEFA Super Cup over the next two months.
CB: Robin Le Normand—Le Normand started the battle with France, who scored just once during the Atlético Madrid defender’s 77 minutes on the pitch. After his substitution, Les Bleus scored three times, including via an own goal for his replacement Dani Vivian.
CB: Dean Huijsen—New Real Madrid signing Huijsen was preferred to Barcelona youngster Pau Cubarsí on Sunday and the ex-Bournemouth defender appears unlikely to lose his place in the XI.
LB: Marc Cucurella—Cucurella is now an integral feature for club and country, with the left-back’s marauding runs down the flanks causing issues for opposition defences.
CM: Pedri—Spain’s midfield maestro will be competing with Portugal and Paris Saint-Germain star Vitinha as chief tempo-setter in the final. The Barcelona man, who scored in the semis, will fancy his chances of winning the battle.
CM: Martín Zubimendi—Arsenal target Zubimendi could be retained in order to stifle Portuguese attacking midfielder Bruno Fernandes at the weekend, with the Manchester United star a key chance creator for his country.
CM: Fabián Ruiz—Mikel Merino might feel hard done by to drop out after scoring against France but Fabián appears likely to reclaim his starting berth after recently helping PSG to the Champions League title.
RW: Lamine Yamal—Yamal’s brilliance knows no bounds and the Barcelona magician scored twice again midweek in a Player of the Match performance. A tantalising battle with Nuno Mendes lies in wait.
ST: Mikel Oyarzabal—Oyarzabal might not have etched his name onto the scoresheet against France but he did supply two assists. It’s likely enough to keep him in the team ahead of Álvaro Morata.
LW: Nico Williams—Much like Yamal on the other wing, the exceptional Williams dazzled against France with a goal and assist. Portugal will need to devise a special plan to prevent the Athletic Club winger from filling his boots.