Sporting CP Fans Send Brutal Message to Arsenal-Bound Viktor Gyokeres
Sporting CP fans have made clear their thoughts on Viktor Gyökeres’s desire to leave the club, as an Arsenal transfer edges towards completion.
Gyökeres had never played top flight football before arriving in Lisbon in 2023, but 97 goals and two Lia Portugal titles later, the Swede’s intent for moving has hardly been a secret.
Arsenal are yet to hammer out a deal with Sporting—personal terms have already been successfully negotiated—but are thought to be as little as €2.5 million (£2.2 million, $2.9 million) away from a full agreement.
Gyökeres harmed the likelihood of an amicable exit when he failed to report for pre-season with Sporting, facing disciplinary action for his behaviour. Fans were given the opportunity to voice their opinion on the saga on Wednesday night during a friendly against Celtic.
Banners unfurled by the travelling Sporting contingent at the game at Estádio Algarve, made bluntly clear that no tears will be shed over Gyökeres and he is going to be quickly forgotten.
“I don’t cry for those who leave, I’m happy for those who stay,” one of the banners read.
Another stated: “No one is above the club’s interests, no matter who they are.”
Once Arsenal and Sporting agree over what will trigger a final €2.5 million add-on, having agreed €63.5 million (£55 million, $73.7 million) in guaranteed money and three out of four conditional extras totaling €10 million (£8.7 million, $11.6 million), Gyökeres can finally make the move.
The Gunners have been playing without a recognised natural No. 9 in recent seasons. Across the last four years, the squad’s top scorers have been midfielders or wingers. Alexandre Lacazette netted 17 goals across all competitions in 2020–21, but Arsenal haven’t had a striker exceed 30 goals in a single season since Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang got 31 in 2018–19.
The pressure will be on Gyökeres to justify the noise and the price tag. But he is unproven at Premier League level and the experiences of Darwin Núñez, the last Liga Portugal hotshot striker to move to England for big money, means there should as much trepidation as excitement.