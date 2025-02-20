Sporting KC 0–1 Inter Miami: Player Ratings as Lionel Messi Wins it in Mascherano Debut
Inter Miami kicked off their Concacaf Champions Cup campaign against Sporting Kansas City on the road picking up the victory on the night.
The weather at Children's Mercy Park in Kansas City was frigid with single digit temperatures at kick-off. The cold did not waiver the Sporting KC faithful providing an exciting atmosphere on the night.
Javier Mascherano slightly altered his system in his first competitive match as Herons boss playing four across the defense and midfield with Lionel Messi sitting more as a 10 behind Luis Suarez. Oscar Ustari got the start in net and Jordi Alba was a notable omission from the squad as he's dealing with a preseason injury.
The match was rife with half chances for both teams, but the decisive moment came in the 55th minute when Messi slotted home the opener. A lofted ball from Sergio Busquets was eloquently controlled by the Argentine legend beating John Pulskamp with his weak foot. The goal was all the more important considering the away goal rule is in effect for the Concacaf Champions Cup.
After an undefeated preseason that included multiple draws, Mascherano will be happy to pick up a competitive win ahead of their Major League Soccer season opener on Saturday, Feb. 22 against New York City FC. Not to mention, a clean sheet on the road.
Player ratings from Miami's victory below.
Inter Miami Player Ratings vs. Sporting Kansas City (4-4-1-1)
Ratings Provided by Fotmob
Player
Rating
GK: Oscar Ustari
7.8/10
RB: Marcelo Weigandt
7.2/10
CB: Gonzalo Lujan
N/A
CB: Tomas Aviles
7.5/10
LB: Noah Allen
7.8/10
CM: Federico Redondo
7.7/10
CM: Sergio Busquets
8.4/10
LM: Telasco Segovia
6.6/10
RM: Tadeo Allende
6.9/10
AM: Lionel Messi
8.5/10
ST: Luis Suárez
7.1/10
SUB: Fafa Picault (73' for Allende)
6.3/10
SUB: Benjamin Cremaschi (79' for Segovia)
6.0/10
SUB: Robert Taylor (90' for Suarez)
N/A