Spurs Mascots Hilariously Asked Virgil Van Dijk to Join Tottenham Amid Team's Injury Crisis
Tottenham Hotspur battled Liverpool in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semifinal at home, but it was Spurs' mascots that stole the show before a ball was kicked.
Sky Sports' feed of the tunnel during warmups caught Spurs' mascots welcoming the players back to their dressing rooms. The kids couldn't contain their excitement when Liverpool's captain, Virgil van Dijk, made his way back to Liverpool's room. It didn't even stop one from making an impassioned plea to the defender asking him to join his club.
"Van Dijk come to Tottenham we haven't got any good defenders at the moment!" The mascot's got a point, who wouldn't want Virgil van Dijk lining up every week in defense for their club?
A bit of honesty but also the hard truth for Spurs fans right now. Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven's injuries have hampered a side deep in a domestic competition and trying to climb the Premier League table. Archie Gray and Radu Drăgușin started against Liverpool, but this team needs more defensive reinforcements.
If there ever is a future where Van Dijk plays for Spurs, the mascot will have to take all the credit for recruiting the legendary defender.