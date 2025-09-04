‘Staying Strong’—Benjamin Sesko Reflects on Slow Man Utd Start
Benjamin Šeško has insisted he has no concerns about the underwhelming start to his tenure as a Manchester United player.
The Red Devils landed Šeško’s signature towards the end of the summer transfer window, agreeing a package worth up to €85 million (£73.8 million, $99.1 million) with RB Leipzig to beat Newcastle United to the deal in early August.
Since arriving at United, Šeško has come off the bench for all three of his Premier League appearances, with his only start coming in the bruising Carabao Cup defeat to Grimsby Town. He is yet to open his account for Ruben Amorim’s side which, given the high-profile nature of his transfer, has added to the significant pressure on his shoulders.
As he sat down with local media following his link-up with the Slovenia national team, Šeško was asked whether his confidence had been rocked by a goalless start to his career with a United side that has won just one of four games so far this season.
“As far as my psychological state is concerned, everything is fine because I have people who help me with that,” he insisted. “I am staying strong and I am positive.”
Indeed, Šeško acknowledged the jump in quality that has come with trading the Bundesliga for the Premier League, assuring fans he is close to the end of his adjustment period and vowing to change the narrative in the coming weeks.
“The level of the matches is certainly much higher, the players and teammates are also at a higher level,” he explained. “After all, English football is at the highest level in the world of football.
“But I am very much looking forward to the coming period, also because I am getting better and faster in every training session, and I am also progressing in my football mentality every day. I wanted to move to England and fortunately my wish came true.”
The return of Premier League action after the international break will give Šeško the perfect platform upon which he can silence his doubters. United make the short trip to face fierce rivals Manchester City on September 14, and the striker is under no illusion as to the extent of the test ahead.
“It’s true, it’s an incredibly big match coming up,” Šeško confessed. “There will simply be some pressure on both sides to just win this match. There’s still quite a bit to go until this match, but we’re definitely looking forward to a top-notch match.”