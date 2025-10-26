Jordan Henderson Gives Verdict on Liverpool Struggles After Bittersweet Brentford Win
Brentford midfielder Jordan Henderson has backed former employers Liverpool to find a way out of their slump sooner rather than later.
The elation of a midweek victory over Eintracht Frankfurt has disappeared inside Liverpool after Saturday’s 3–2 defeat at the hands of Brentford saw them record a fourth consecutive Premier League loss.
After what was his first meeting with Liverpool since leaving the club in 2023, former Reds captain Henderson urged fans to stick behind Arne Slot’s side on their search for a solution.
“You look all over the pitch, there’s not much to go at, they’re all quality players,” he said. “I don’t really see a weakness in the team.
“I know there’s been results of late that haven’t been great for them but, for me, they’re still top players and a top, top team and it’s a matter of time before they get in a rhythm and get going.
“I think there’s been reasons why they haven’t hit the heights from last season but they’re still a world-class team and wherever you look on the pitch there’s world-class players, so it’s always going to be difficult but I thought the [Brentford] lads dug deep, stuck together and caused some problems on the counter.”
Henderson: Strange to Face Liverpool As Opponents
Henderson’s meeting with Liverpool was his first since March 2011 during his days at Sunderland. He made the move to Anfield that summer and never looked back, enjoying 12 years which yielded success in both the Premier League and Champions League.
“I had been at Liverpool for so long,” the midfielder reflected. “It’s always deep inside me forever now as it was my life for 12 years.
“It was a little bit strange but as soon as the whistle went, it was business as usual and I was ready to go and I’d be in the right frame of mind, which I was.
“I was fully in and felt as good as I ever have. I was there 12 years, dedicated a lot of my life to it. My kids were born there. It holds a special place in my heart.
“I still want Liverpool to do well—of course not when we’re playing them—but overall. That will never change. The fans have always been amazing. It was nice to see a few of them, I know a few of them left a bit early because of the result. But it was nice to see them again.”