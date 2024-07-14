SI

Super-Sub Cole Palmer Brings England Level vs. Spain With Jaw-Dropping Goal

Karl Rasmussen

England's Cole Palmer celebrates with Luke Shaw after scoring an equalizing goal against Spain in the 2024 Euro final.
England's Cole Palmer celebrates with Luke Shaw after scoring an equalizing goal against Spain in the 2024 Euro final. / Screenshot via FOX Sports on X
In this story:

Manager Gareth Southgate's decision to bring midfielder Cole Palmer on as a substitute in the 70th minute of the Euro final against Spain paid near-immediate dividends for England. Just three minutes after Palmer entered the fray, he struck a picture perfect shot from outside the box to beat goalkeeper Unai Simón and tie the score at 1–1.

England had surrendered a goal early into the second half, prompting Southgate to bring on the Chelsea superstar in place of Manchester United central midfielder Kobbie Mainoo.

After receiving a pass in the box, midfielder Jude Bellingham quickly flicked the ball out to Palmer, who blasted a one-time shot into the back of the net. English fans in attendance roared in celebration, as the goal brought the Three Lions back level with just over 15 minutes left in regulation.

At 22, Palmer becomes the youngest substitute to score a goal in a men's European Championship final. The celebrations didn't last long, however, as Spain recaptured a 2–1 lead in the 88th minute.

Still, social media erupted in the aftermath of Palmer's equalizer, as fans showered him with praise after his jaw-dropping goal.

Published
Karl Rasmussen

KARL RASMUSSEN

Karl Rasmussen is a staff writer for the Breaking and Trending News team for Sports Illustrated. A University of Oregon alum who joined SI in February 2023, his work has appeared on 12up and ClutchPoints. Rasmussen is a loyal Tottenham, Jets, Yankees and Ducks fan.

Home/Soccer