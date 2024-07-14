Super-Sub Cole Palmer Brings England Level vs. Spain With Jaw-Dropping Goal
Manager Gareth Southgate's decision to bring midfielder Cole Palmer on as a substitute in the 70th minute of the Euro final against Spain paid near-immediate dividends for England. Just three minutes after Palmer entered the fray, he struck a picture perfect shot from outside the box to beat goalkeeper Unai Simón and tie the score at 1–1.
England had surrendered a goal early into the second half, prompting Southgate to bring on the Chelsea superstar in place of Manchester United central midfielder Kobbie Mainoo.
After receiving a pass in the box, midfielder Jude Bellingham quickly flicked the ball out to Palmer, who blasted a one-time shot into the back of the net. English fans in attendance roared in celebration, as the goal brought the Three Lions back level with just over 15 minutes left in regulation.
At 22, Palmer becomes the youngest substitute to score a goal in a men's European Championship final. The celebrations didn't last long, however, as Spain recaptured a 2–1 lead in the 88th minute.
Still, social media erupted in the aftermath of Palmer's equalizer, as fans showered him with praise after his jaw-dropping goal.