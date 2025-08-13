Supercomputer Predicts 2025-26 La Liga Table
La Liga, Spain’s top flight soccer league, returns this week as the Real Madrid—Barcelona rivalry headlines another year of competition.
On one side, the reigning, defending champions. Not just of La Liga, but the other Spanish cups on offer this season. Barcelona have been restored under Hansi Flick after a domestic treble. In the other corner, Real Madrid look to bounce back under new manager Xabi Alonso. Plus, Trent Alexander-Arnold now calls Los Blancos home looking to have an impact after signing as a free agent.
La Liga is shaping up to be one of the more exciting leagues around the world once again, but what are that statistics saying? Opta have predicted the final league table at season’s end with their supercomputer.
Supercomputer Predicts 2025–26 La Liga Final Table
The supercomputer has Barcelona as favorites to defend their league title at 46.5%. Real Madrid come in behind their rivals at 32.1%, favoring the reigning champions over Alonso’s new-look Los Blancos.
Barcelona added Marcus Rashford on loan, Roony Bardghji and Joan García this summer. They looked like they haven’t missed a beat during preseason, but the surprise outgoing of Iñigo Martínez could throw a wrench in the Catalans’ plans. The Spaniard was one of Flick’s most-trusted defenders last season making nearly 50 appearances across all competitions. Flick likely calls on Pau Cubarsí and Ronald Araújo to be starters this season.
Real Madrid aren’t to be written off given how highly regarded Alonso is, plus the incomings they made this summer, but the supercomputer is sticking with La Blaugrana.
While not a completely apt comparison given the different leagues and competitions, Barcelona eclipse Liverpool’s chances of winning the Premier League coming in at 26.5%.
After the top two, Atlético Madrid and Villarreal round out the top four. Atléti remain a staunch competitor under Diego Simeone, but have been on the outside looking in over the past couple of seasons after winning the league in 2020–21.
Real Betis, Osasuna, Celta Vigo, Real Sociedad and Valencia round out the top half with Levante, Elche and Real Oviedo predicted for relegation.
Position
Club
1.
Barcelona
2.
Real Madrid
3.
Atlético Madrid
4.
Villarreal
5.
Athletic Club
6.
Real Betis
7.
Osasuna
8.
Celta Vigo
9.
Real Sociedad
10.
Valencia
11.
Rayo Vallecano
12.
Mallorca
13.
Alavés
14.
Girona
15.
Sevilla
16.
Espanyol
17.
Getafe
18.
Levante
19.
Elche
20.
Real Oviedo