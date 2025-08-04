Supercomputer Predicts Wrexham’s Final Championship League Position
The meteoric rise of Wrexham has shown no signs of culmination, and the Welsh club are now preparing for their first dig at the second tier in over 40 years.
Three successive promotions mean Wrexham are competing in the EFL Championship for the very first time in 2025–26, with another hotly competitive campaign in the offing. While Wrexham’s Hollywood owners have previously discussed the loftiest of goals, 2025–26 may be a campaign for achieving stability.
Avoiding the drop has to be the primary objective in a division that relentlessly chews and spits out, with Opta’s supercomputer projecting a campaign unlike any Wrexham have endured since Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney took the reins.
Predictions at this time of year are so often futile, given the hilarious unpredictability the Championship possesses. However, Opta tend to know a few things that we don’t, all while failing to succumb to bias. They’re all about the numbers.
Here’s how their supercomputer predicts the 2025–26 Championship table will end up.
Supercomputer’s Predicted 2025–26 Championship Table
Pos.
Team
Average Points From 10,000 Simulations
1.
Sheffield United
80.7
2.
Leicester City
70.4
3.
Ipswich Town
70.4
4.
Coventry City
68.7
5.
Southampton
67.2
6.
West Brom
65.9
7.
Millwall
65.4
8.
Middlesbrough
65.4
9.
Bristol City
65.3
10.
Blackburn Rovers
63.4
11.
Swansea City
62.6
12.
Norwich City
62.0
13.
Birmingham City
61.5
14.
Sheffield Wednesday
61.3
15.
Portsmouth
60.7
16.
QPR
59.7
17.
Hull City
59.6
18.
Derby County
58.6
19.
Preston North End
57.8
20.
Stoke City
57.6
21.
Wrexham
57.4
22.
Charlton
57.2
23.
Watford
56.9
24.
Oxford United
56.3
Opta think Wrexham are going to be deep in the relegation dogfight but will just about miss the drop, finishing 21st.
The Welsh club have once again been busy in the transfer market, signing Lewis O’Brien and Conor Coady from Nottingham Forest and Leicester, respectively, but perhaps haven’t done enough to steer comfortably clear of the relegation zone. Opta currently rates the likelihood of Wrexham getting relegated at 20.2%, with newly promoted Charlton, Watford and Oxford United the projected bottom three.
Tom Brady’s Birmingham bunch enjoyed a record-breaking League One campaign last time out, and Opta is backing the Blues as more likely to stage a potential playoff push in the second tier than Wrexham. The computer is predicting a 13th-place finish for Birmingham and gives them around a 25% chance of finishing in the top seven.
It’s worth noting that the supercomputer hasn’t yet been able to take into account the turmoil that’s been brewing at Sheffield Wednesday this summer, with the Owls’ projected 14th-place finish appearing optimistic.
At the top of the table, Sheffield United are the overwhelming favourites to win the league despite their change of manager, with Rubén Sellés replacing Chris Wilder.
Last season’s beaten playoff finalists finished top in 26.5% of the 10,000 simulations run by Opta’s computer. The Blades have over a 40% chance of achieving automatic promotion, with Leicester City and Ipswich Town poised to battle it out for second place. The third relegated outfit, Southampton, are projected to finish fifth, with Ipswich, Coventry City and Millwall joining them in the playoffs.
The Saints endured a historically bad Premier League season last time out, but should look rejuvenated in the Championship with Will Still at the helm. Frank Lampard’s Coventry were ever so close to making the playoffs off the back of the Chelsea legend’s appointment, and Opta is backing the Sky Blues to build on the momentum gained during the second half of last season.