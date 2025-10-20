Supercomputer Predicts Wrexham’s Relegation Chances Amid Winless Streak
Wrexham’s hopes of securing a historic fourth consecutive promotion have been dashed amid their recent struggles in the Championship.
The Red Dragons, who put together an exceptional League One campaign last season to earn a place in the Championship, have disappointed in 2025–26. It took the Welsh club four league matches to snag their first win in England’s second tier and two months later, they only have two victories to their name.
In fact, Wrexham are winless in their last four matches. Phil Parkinson’s men only managed three straight draws against Derby County, Leicester City and Birmingham City, before suffering a 1–0 defeat to Stoke City at the weekend.
The poor run of form could have relegation-sized consequences, according to the latest predictions from Opta’s supercomputer.
Wrexham Standings: Championship Table After 10 Games
Place
Club
Points
1
Coventry
22
2
Middlesbrough
21
3
Stoke City
18
4
Leicester City
17
5
West Brom
17
6
Millwall
17
7
Bristol City
16
8
Preston
16
9
Charlton
15
10
Hull City
15
11
QPR
15
12
Ipswich Town
13
13
Swansea
13
14
Portsmouth
13
15
Watford
12
16
Southampton
12
17
Birmingham City
12
18
Wrexham
10
19
Oxford United
9
20
Norwich City
8
21
Derby County
8
22
Blackburn Rovers
7
23
Sheffield United
6
24
Sheffield Wednesday
5
Wrexham currently sit 18th in the Championship standings, only four places ahead of the relegation zone. The Red Dragons have just 10 points to their name through 10 matches.
Parkinson’s men have managed only two wins in their return to the second tier of English football. Otherwise, the oldest club in Wales has settled for four draws and suffered four defeats.
Four of the six teams below Wrexham in the standings—Oxford United, Norwich City, Blackburn Rovers and Sheffield United—also all only have two wins this season so far.
Supercomputer Predicts Championship Relegation Battle
Rank
Club
% Chance of Relegation
1
Sheffield Wednesday
47.7%
2
Oxford United
37.6%
3
Derby County
26.7%
4
Blackburn Rovers
25.9%
5
Sheffield United
22.6%
6
Norwich City
20.4%
7
Wrexham
18.7%
8
Watford
17.3%
9
Portsmouth
13.3%
10
Charlton
12.8%
According to Opta’s supercomputer, Wrexham rank seventh among the top 10 teams most likely to be relegated at the end of the 2025–26 season.
The Red Dragons boast a 18.7% chance of being sent back to League One. Possible relegation for the Welsh outfit would be the worse case scenario given that it took them 43 years to make it back to the Championship.
The six clubs below Wrexham in the rankings are the six clubs with the highest chances of bidding farewell to the Championship.
The good news for Wrexham is that they have the next seven months to get themselves out of relegation danger. The club will have to survive a tough string of matches to close out October, though, with clashes against Middlesbrough and Coventry on the horizon.
The longer the Red Dragons go without success, the more pressure Parkinson and his men will be under. With so many eyes on Wrexham’s story, a Championship failure will weigh heavily on not just the team, but supporters across the globe.