Supercomputer Predicts Wrexham’s Relegation Chances Amid Winless Streak

The Red Dragons have not won a league match since Sept. 20.

Amanda Langell

Phil Parkinson is under pressure to get Wrexham back to winning ways.
Phil Parkinson is under pressure to get Wrexham back to winning ways. / Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

Wrexham’s hopes of securing a historic fourth consecutive promotion have been dashed amid their recent struggles in the Championship.

The Red Dragons, who put together an exceptional League One campaign last season to earn a place in the Championship, have disappointed in 2025–26. It took the Welsh club four league matches to snag their first win in England’s second tier and two months later, they only have two victories to their name.

In fact, Wrexham are winless in their last four matches. Phil Parkinson’s men only managed three straight draws against Derby County, Leicester City and Birmingham City, before suffering a 1–0 defeat to Stoke City at the weekend.

The poor run of form could have relegation-sized consequences, according to the latest predictions from Opta’s supercomputer.

Wrexham Standings: Championship Table After 10 Games

Wrexham
Wrexham have struggled to find their form in the Championship. / Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

Place

Club

Points

1

Coventry

22

2

Middlesbrough

21

3

Stoke City

18

4

Leicester City

17

5

West Brom

17

6

Millwall

17

7

Bristol City

16

8

Preston

16

9

Charlton

15

10

Hull City

15

11

QPR

15

12

Ipswich Town

13

13

Swansea

13

14

Portsmouth

13

15

Watford

12

16

Southampton

12

17

Birmingham City

12

18

Wrexham

10

19

Oxford United

9

20

Norwich City

8

21

Derby County

8

22

Blackburn Rovers

7

23

Sheffield United

6

24

Sheffield Wednesday

5

Wrexham currently sit 18th in the Championship standings, only four places ahead of the relegation zone. The Red Dragons have just 10 points to their name through 10 matches.

Parkinson’s men have managed only two wins in their return to the second tier of English football. Otherwise, the oldest club in Wales has settled for four draws and suffered four defeats.

Four of the six teams below Wrexham in the standings—Oxford United, Norwich City, Blackburn Rovers and Sheffield United—also all only have two wins this season so far.

Supercomputer Predicts Championship Relegation Battle

Josh Windass
Josh Windass has underwhelmed since his move to Wrexham. / Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

Rank

Club

% Chance of Relegation

1

Sheffield Wednesday

47.7%

2

Oxford United

37.6%

3

Derby County

26.7%

4

Blackburn Rovers

25.9%

5

Sheffield United

22.6%

6

Norwich City

20.4%

7

Wrexham

18.7%

8

Watford

17.3%

9

Portsmouth

13.3%

10

Charlton

12.8%

According to Opta’s supercomputer, Wrexham rank seventh among the top 10 teams most likely to be relegated at the end of the 2025–26 season.

The Red Dragons boast a 18.7% chance of being sent back to League One. Possible relegation for the Welsh outfit would be the worse case scenario given that it took them 43 years to make it back to the Championship.

The six clubs below Wrexham in the rankings are the six clubs with the highest chances of bidding farewell to the Championship.

The good news for Wrexham is that they have the next seven months to get themselves out of relegation danger. The club will have to survive a tough string of matches to close out October, though, with clashes against Middlesbrough and Coventry on the horizon.

The longer the Red Dragons go without success, the more pressure Parkinson and his men will be under. With so many eyes on Wrexham’s story, a Championship failure will weigh heavily on not just the team, but supporters across the globe.

