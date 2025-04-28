Ryan Reynolds Reacts to Historic Wrexham Promotion With Heartfelt Message
After Wrexham clinched promotion to the EFL Championship, co-owner Ryan Reynolds delivered a emotional, emphatic message in celebration of the momentous achievement.
Three years ago, Wrexham were stuck in the National League and could only dream of ascending the English football pyramid. Then, the Red Dragons went on an unprecedented run and secured back-to-back promotions, earning themselves a spot in EFL League One for the 2024–25 season.
The odds were stacked against Wrexham; after all, no team had ever achieved three consecutive promotions in England's top five football divisions before. Phil Parkinson's men, though, rose to the challenge and delivered a historic season for Wrexham, one that Reynolds and fellow co-owner Rob McElhenney still cannot believe.
Reynolds and McElhenney, who both purchased the club in 2020, were in attendance at the STōK Cae Ras when all Wrexham needed was a win against Charlton to earn direct promotion to the Championship. The Red Dragons went on to secure a 3–0 victory and the moment the final whistle blew, the stadium erupted.
Check out Reynolds and McElhenney initial reactions below:
After the celebrations concluded, Reynolds again took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message about the momentous day for the oldest club in Wales.
"We’ve been with Wrexham for what seems like the blink of an eye, but so much has happened. I remember the first press conference, we were asked what our goals were… and I think Rob jumped in with, 'The Premiere League.' People laughed. They had every right to. It seemed insane… But we weren’t kidding," Reynolds wrote.
"We made history. We’ve been promoted for a record third time in a row. That doesn’t happen without the wisdom of Phil Parkinson and his coaching staff, or the talent of Paul Mullin," Reynolds said. "It doesn’t happen without Max Cleworth and Arthur Okonkwo. Or Mark Howard who may have one of the hardest jobs there is. I watched Sam Smith create a frightening blend between football and martial arts, scoring our second goal [against Charlton]. The Stadium feels like a church."
Smith's brace was the insurance the Red Dragons needed against Charlton, but it was Ollie Rathbone's winner in the 15th minute that will go down as the goal that officially sent Wrexham to the Championship for the first time in 43 years.
Reynolds closed out his post with the following message: "I know so many of you now. Since February, 2021, I’ve watched babies become regulars. And some regulars depart us for good. We’ve had the honor to scatter ashes of loved ones across that field. I’ve even watched every available hand shovel snow off the pitch to keep a match from cancellation. Somebody said the Welsh have the 'heart of a poet and the fist of a fighter.' That’s what I love about this place. I wish the whole world could visit Wrexham. Diolch."
Reynolds, McElhenney, the team and the entirety of Wrexham will be celebrating the massive achievement for the foreseeable future. The club still has goals they hope to accomplish, though, including making it to the Premier League.
First, Wrexham will have to put together another masterful campaign, this time in the Championship. Still, if the the Red Dragons have proved anything, it is that they are more than up to the task.