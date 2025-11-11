The Surprise Truth Behind Lionel Messi’s Camp Nou Return
Lionel Messi kept his visit to Camp Nou on Sunday a secret from everybody at Barcelona, a report has revealed.
The Argentina superstar caught his fans off guard with a social media post on Monday morning showing him on the turf at Camp Nou, which is on the cusp of hosting Barcelona games again after nearly three years of renovation work.
A statement shared to local media in response saw Barcelona claim to have granted Messi access to the pitch but, according to The Athletic, this was not the case as numerous behind-the-scenes sources have admitted they did not know anything about Messi’s visit.
Instead, it is suggested that Messi’s trip to Camp Nou was orchestrated through Limak, the construction company handling the work at the stadium, although no official work was taking place at the time of Messi’s arrival.
His time in Barcelona is not thought to have lasted long. Described as “lightning fast,” Messi wanted to see the current state of Camp Nou before jetting off to join up with the Argentina squad for the November internationals.
Alongside Messi’s photographs came a teasing message in which the legendary forward admitted his desire to return and say goodbye to fans, “not just as a player.”
What Did Messi’s Social Media Message Mean?
Barcelona president Joan Laporta has spoken openly about his desire to host a tribute to Messi at Camp Nou once it is fully opened, likely in 2026 and after the upcoming presidential elections.
Despite the timing of Messi’s message, it is stressed that the 38-year-old is not expected to have any involvement in Barcelona’s elections whatsoever. Indeed, he recently signed a three-year contract with Inter Miami and is focused on his playing career right now.
Messi is, however, coming to terms with the fact retirement is inching ever closer and is already making plans for life away from the pitch. He is taking a greater role in business decisions but is clearly open to remaining involved with Barcelona once he hangs up his boots.
As far back as 2022, Messi insisted to ESPN he has no plans to become a coach, although he did leave the door open to such a career by comparing his situation to that of Zinedine Zidane, who took the same stance before winning three Champions Leagues at the helm of Real Madrid.
Instead, the idea of becoming a sporting director appeals to Messi who, after revealing that desire in 2022, doubled down on his interest in that role 12 months later in an interview with OLGA.
“Building a team, accompanying coaches and teaching kids” were Messi’s explanations for that stance at the time, and there will almost certainly be a role available to the Argentine back at Camp Nou if, or when, he does decide to take it.