Switzerland's Xherdan Shaqiri Becomes First MLS Player to Score in European Championship
In the United States, much ink has been spilled over the years about building an American national team chock-full of European-trained players.
Comparatively little time has been spent contemplating the notion of European stars plying their trade in North America—but that may change after the events of Wednesday in Cologne.
In the 26th minute of Scotland and Switzerland's European Championship group game, Swiss winger Xherdan Shaqiri scored a terrific goal to tie the match 1–1. The goal made Shaqiri the first player ever to score in the European Championship while playing in Major League Soccer—or any Western Hemisphere league, for that matter.
Shaqiri—who has played in Switzerland, Germany, Italy, England and France over the course of a well-traveled career—currently plays for the Chicago Fire. He has scored just two goals in 12 matches for the club this season, and attracted controversy over his reputed desire to return to Europe.
However, he remains under contract with the Fire, and was thus in position Wednesday to become a fascinating trivia answer.