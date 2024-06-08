SI

U.S. Men's National Team Starts 11 Players From Top European Leagues for First Time

Patrick Andres

Mar 24, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; United States forward Christian Pulisic (10) and forward Gio Reyna (7) and defender Antonee Robinson (5) and midfielder Weston McKennie (8) celebrates a goal scored by Reyna against Mexico during the second half at AT&T Stadium.
For decades, American soccer fans have been dreaming of a United States men's soccer lineup littered with players who ply their trade in the world's greatest leagues.

That dream is now reality.

On Saturday afternoon, the United States started 11 players from Europe's five most prominent leagues—the Premier League in England, Ligue 1 in France, Bundesliga in Germany, Serie A in Italy and La Liga in Spain—for the first time against Colombia.

The United States XI Saturday included goalie Matt Turner (Nottingham Forest), defender Chris Richards (Crystal Palace), defender Antonee Robinson (Fulham), midfielder Gio Reyna (Nottingham Forest, on loan from Borussia Dortmund), midfielder Weston McKennie (Juventus), midfielder Christian Pulisic (AC Milan), defender Tim Ream (Fulham), midfielder Johnny Cardoso (Real Betis), striker Folarin Balogun (Monaco), midfielder Tim Weah (Juventus) and defender Joe Scally (Borussia Mönchengladbach).

The landmark game is the Americans' penultimate clash before opening Copa America against Bolivia on June 23.

