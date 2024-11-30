Takeaways from USWNT friendly draw with England
Emma Hayes was welcomed home to London with fireworks as the USWNT battled it out with England in front of 78,346 fans at Wembley Stadium. It was a game of push and pull in England’s capital Saturday, with both nations failing to capitalize on their chances to end the friendly in a scoreless draw.
It could have been a fairytale start for the Olympic gold medalists, if it weren't for the stretching heroics from England goalkeeper Mary Earps in palming away Alyssa Thompson’s close-range effort for the USWNT.
England, the European champions, had the chance to take the lead as Beth Mead plucked out young midfielder Jess Park inside of the 18-yard box, but Park fired her strike ambitiously off target.
Casey Krueger then liked her chances from distance for Team USA as she sent a bullet goal bound only to be palmed away by Earps at the last second. Lynn Williams was hopeful to pounce on the remains but was quickly shut down by NJ/NY Gotham FC teammate Jess Carter.
Team USA had their celebrations cut short in the early stages of the second half as Lindsey Horan’s tap in was called for offside. Despite the goal being disallowed, it was clever work from Yazmeen Ryan, who found Rose Lavelle with a visionary pass.
USWNT feels the absence of ‘Triple Espresso’
If the opening half was anything to go by, USWNT head coach Hayes is sincerely missing the presence of Trinity Rodman, Mallory Swanson and Sophia Smith. The fan-named “Triple Espresso” was the missing piece of the USWNT puzzle at Wembley Stadium.
Alyssa Thompson and Emma Sears are exciting talents of the next generation of USWNT stars, but the pair were outmuscled by the formidable English defense in the opening stages. NJ/NY Gotham’s Yazmeen Ryan certainly helped when was brought on at the halftime interval by the USWNT, but the experienced forwards were still sorely missed.
Fans shouldn’t worry, as the “Triple Espresso’” will be back in red, white and blue after being given the international break to rest following an action-packed calendar year.
Sam Coffey, the midfield maestro at Wembley Stadium
A trademark defensive midfield showing from one of the best in the business at the moment, Sam Coffey may have touched every single blade of grass on the field during her 90 minutes. The Portland Thorns midfielder left her English opponents in the dust, playing with a box-to-box intensity that meant no one could keep up.
Coffey made a strong mark on the USWNT at the Olympic Games, and Saturday was further confirmation that she is imperative for Hayes’ side. She tracked back when necessary, aided the attack when called upon, and broke the lines with clever vision.
Star centre-back Naomi Girma is a generational talent
If there is one lesson to be learned from the friendly, it’s that Naomi Girma is a defensive talent for the ages. Shutting down Arsenal’s Alessia Russo is no easy task, but Girma kept her in her pocket for the entire game.
The San Diego Wave defender again proved herself to be one of the most formidable defenders on the globe. The center-back’s aerial ability helped the USA as England pushed forward, heading away any advances that came floating into the area.