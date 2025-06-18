Late Red Card Could Spell Trouble: Takeaways From Man City's Club World Cup Victory vs. Wydad AC
Manchester City defeated Wydad AC 2–0 in the Club World Cup as Pep Guardiola looks to repeat as champions despite the format change.
Phil Foden stole the show in the first half playing a part in both goals. Man City, as expected, dominated possession for much of the game, but were surprisingly at risk of conceding a couple of times. Wydad weren't afraid of playing their game and executing a plan. Though, they lacked end product and came away with nothing from the game. Guardiola will want to see an improved performance next time out.
Rico Lewis's red card could spell trouble as well. He'll miss the next game after a late challenge on Samuel Obeng with Matheus Nunes likely to fill in. A missed opportunity for the 20-year-old after being named a starter in the opener.
While overall attendance remains a question mark this summer, Guardiola also praised the Man City support that came out in Philadelphia.
Takeaways from the game below.
A Similar Story to Chelsea's Opener
Man City, like Chelsea, kept a clean sheet and scored two goals. The Cityzens, like the Blues, were overwhelming favorites to win their game. But, the overwhelming similarity is that both teams could've looked much better. Guardiola started a relatively uncertain backline as Vitor Reis partnered Nathan Aké centrally with Nico O'Reilly and Rico Lewis flanking them.
Rayan Cherki wasn't as involved as fans might've hoped despite some flashy flicks inside the opening 10 minutes. Tijjani Reijnders was solid in a box-to-box role, but Wydad threatened Man City way more than people might've expected. If the Moroccan side could've found the final touch, they could've come away with a goal and possibly even a point.
Guardiola will likely give Cherki and Reijnders more minutes expecting to see more from the two signings. But, given initial impressions from the likes of Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain, Man City have to improve if they're going to realistically challenge for the summer trophy.
Are Wydad a Dark Horse to Advance?
The Moroccan side, as mentioned, gave Man City more fits than many expected. Credit to manager Amine Benhachem who set his team up to succeed as they stuck to a plan. If anything they fell victim to switching off at times on Doku's goal and how exhausting it can be to play against a Guardiola team. But, give the showing they put up, could they pull off a miracle run to the knockout stage?
The result hurts, but there are positives to take away from the game especially on the counter. They'll have to pull off a big upset over Juventus and defeat Al Ain if they are to, but if they can do the former they'll be extra motivated come Matchday 3.
Phil Foden Steals the Show
Phil Foden got the party started in the second minute latching on to a poorly cleared shot to score. After a disappointing run last season, Foden getting off to a strong start this tournament could be a difference maker for Guardiola. The England international added an assist on the verge of halftime putting together a man of the match performance.
Foden started alongside summer signing Cherki as the two creative midfielders in front of Reijnders. He looked hungry, involved and willing to play a big part. Getting the most out of Foden is of the utmost importance given Kevin De Bruyne's departure. Guardiola isn't afraid to start him in different positions, but Foden likely has the opportunity in the Club World Cup to establish himself in a certain area.
Starting centrally today, and where he plays throughout the rest of the tournament, could be telling in terms of what the Spaniard has in store for Foden.
Late Red Card Provides Defensive Challenge for Guardiola
Rico Lewis was sent off in the 88th minute for a challenge on Samuel Obeng. Steve McManaman on commentary mentioned Lewis's winning of the ball, but the decision likely lies in the aftermath of the incident in which Lewis's boot came up and caught Obeng in the face. Matheus Nunes came on to see out the result, but now Guardiola will have to prepare for the next game without the 20-year-old.
