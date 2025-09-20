Four Takeaways From Man Utd’s Crucial, Yet Chaotic 2–1 Victory Over Chelsea
Both Manchester United and Chelsea received red cards in Saturday’s Premier League clash, but it was the Red Devils who secured an important 2–1 victory at Old Trafford.
An absolutely frantic first half was bookended by red cards, with Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Sánchez given his marching orders after just five minutes and United midfielder Casemiro sent off in stoppage time. Fortunately for the home team, they had already established a two-goal advantage via efforts from Bruno Fernandes and their dismissed Brazilian.
Trevoh Chalobah offered United food for thought in the closing stages as he converted an excellent Reece James delivery, but Chelsea were unable to find an equaliser as the seconds ticked down in a vital victory for Ruben Amorim and his players.
Here are four takeaways from a thrilling duel.
United Ease the Pressure
It looked, at long last, like it would be a straightforward victory for United. After their struggles during the opening weeks of the season, taking a commanding two-goal lead against 10-man Chelsea was the perfect tonic. Even Amorim’s side couldn't throw that away, right?
Well, they did their best to—Casemiro foolishly was dismissed for a second yellow card and Chalobah piled on the pressure in the closing stages. But, for the most part, United were relatively comfortable victors on Saturday.
A swashbuckling performance and emphatic victory would have been preferred, but the importance of all three points against Chelsea cannot be understated. Amorim and his players are firmly in the midst of a crisis and any relief they can earn is much appreciated.
United showed impressive character to keep their cool after Casemiro’s dismissal and Chelsea’s goal, claiming arguably the most important victory of the Amorim era. Could this be the springboard for bigger and better things? Only time will tell, but it’s a start.
Casemiro: From Hero to Villain
Casemiro was an unsurprising returnee to the United starting lineup following last weekend’s disaster in the derby, and it appeared an inspired decision by Amorim. The Brazilian managed his third career goal against Chelsea to double United’s advantage and put them in an incredibly commanding position at Old Trafford.
But the veteran’s experience and knowhow eluded him late in the first half as his needless red card thrust United into trouble. Having already received a booking for a late lunge on Enzo Fernández, Casemiro proceeded to wrestle Andrey Santos to the floor in first-half stoppage time, giving referee Peter Bankes no choice but to go to his pocket once again.
Luckily for Casemiro, United already found themselves in the ascendancy and they operated with admirable resilience after the break. But such individual errors have proved their downfall in recent times and must be eradicated if they’re to turn the corner.
Chelsea’s Goalkeeping Woes
It was a day to forget for Chelsea’s goalkeepers. Already viewed as a weak link for the world champions, Sánchez lasted just five minutes before receiving his straight red card for denial of a goalscoring opportunity. The Spaniard can have no complaints, clattering Bryan Mbeumo at full tilt as the United forward sprinted clean through on goal.
Sánchez’s red card, rather unsurprisingly, proved immensely costly for the Blues. It immediately killed their game plan and handed the advantage to United, who swiftly benefitted via Fernandes. It was a moment of madness from the goalkeeper, who owes his teammates an enormous apology.
Filip Jörgensen entered the game as Maresca shuffled his pack, taking residence between the sticks for the first time this season. Rust was to be expected and his indecisiveness allowed United to add a second, the Denmark international opting against coming to claim a looping ball in the penalty area that ended with Casemiro heading home.
Not for the first time over the past year, Chelsea’s goalkeepers cost them on the big stage.
Cole Palmer Concern
Chelsea’s first half went from bad to dismal in the 21st minute. The Blues were already scrapping for their lives at Old Trafford when talisman Cole Palmer was withdrawn and replaced by Andrey Santos.
Maresca revealed after the game that withdrawing Palmer was not a tactical decision, rather one preserving his fitness levels given he was not 100% coming into the game.
Chelsea could have benefitted from Palmer’s brilliance after Casemiro’s dismissal, with the England international the perfect player to find space in an open battle. He boasts an impressive record against the Red Devils and would have been key to a Chelsea comeback.
Unfortunately for Maresca, he was forced to make do without his maestro. A quick turnaround to face Lincoln City in the Carabao Cup should see Palmer fully rested with a potential return next weekend against Brighton, or on September 30 against Benfica in the Champions League.