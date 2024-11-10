Temwa Chawinga Sends KC Current to NWSL Playoff Semifinals
Is there a better goalscorer in world soccer than Temwa Chawinga right now? In the aftermath of another match-winning performance, it is hard for any names to challenge the superstar.
On Saturday, the Kansas City Current forward scored her 21st NWSL goal of the season in a 1-0 victory over the North Carolina Courage at CPKC Stadium. The win sent the Current to the semifinals of the playoffs for the first time since 2022 and set up an enticing matchup against the Orlando Pride on Saturday, November 16.
"It was a physically challenging game, a tactically challenging game, and a mentally challenging game," said Current head coach Vlatko Andonovski. "I am so proud of the players that they executed in the hardest battle yet. So very happy and excited for the next one."
Chawinga's strike in the eighth minute was her first-ever NWSL playoff goal. It was also the seventh consecutive match in which Chawinga has scored in (in all competitions). The 26-year-old has now scored 18 goals in her last 16 matches in the league, playoffs, and Summer Cup.
Needless to say, the Malawian forward was the player of the match. She finished the game with six shots, four on target, an individual xG of 1.26, and 3/6 dribbles completed. All these statistics ranked number one for any player on the day.
The winning goal showcased some of the quintessential qualities that have made Chawinga such a star. She won the ball around the halfway line and sped away into the wide channels to exploit North Carolina's high defensive line.
Then, there was Chawinga's patience, concentration and finishing ability in the box. After her lengthy progressive dribble, the initial attacking phase breaks down. Chawinga patiently waits in the box and finds her moment to tuck away the chance from six yards out after the Current had hit the post and Chawinga had seen her first attempt blocked.
Chawinga was listed as questionable with a knee injury before the match, with Andonovski revealing she had been having scans all week to check she was good to go. The forward was able to go the full 90 minutes. In the moments before the full-time whistle went, Chawinga was seen wincing on the ground with cramp.
On the day, Andonovski was unhappy with how the referees didn't call fouls when Courage players intentionally got physical to try and stop Chawinga from dribbling the ball. Only one foul was called on the Current forward during the match.
"If you look at the season, every game, they're overly physical against [Chawinga]," said Andonovski. "It's not fair for Temwa. They're targeting her. They're going directly at her. And I just hope that as we go forward, she gets more protection from the referees."
To North Carolina's credit, the NWSL's fifth-placed team in the regular season didn't wilt despite plenty of early pressure. After a barrage of Current chances in the opening 20 minutes, it was still only 1-0 despite plenty of chances.
Before half-time, the Courage rallied. First, they unsettled Current goalkeeper Almuth Schult and thought they had created a goal before the ref called for a foul for dispossessing the goalkeeper with a hand on the ball.
In the 24th minute, Brazilian winger Aline Gomes sliced another promising attack wide of the post. Not long after that, Victoria Pickett missed the Courage's biggest chance of the match when she couldn't turn the ball into an open net at the back post.
In the second half, North Carolina began to slow down. Despite having the lion's share of possession (65%), when the ball reached the Current's box, the spaces evaporated, and so did the passing connections.
"The one that was called back, it's probably the right call, but we were never able really to get in behind," Courage head coach Sean Nahas analyzed. "That's just been the story of our season, really, so yeah, I mean, proud of the group's effort, their growth this year, and the work for 2025 starts now."
As the match entered its final stages, Nahas turned to his bench to relieve the fatigue and ineffective Kerolin and Ashley Sanchez. Unfortunately, for North Carolina, the arrivals of Olivia Wingate and Cortnee Vine could not provide enough of spark.
"We weren't really providing anything dynamic in the final third. And yeah, it's a team thing, and we have to trust the players that we have on the bench to go ahead and make a difference," said Nahas.
In the end, it was Chawinga and the Current's day. As CPKC Stadium is the host venue for the NWSL Championship final on Nov. 23, a win in next weekend's semifinal, on the road in Orlando, means the Current is one step closer to a tantalizing home final.