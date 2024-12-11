SI

The 10 Most Expensive Players to Leave MLS for Europe

Diego Gomez became the latest player to move from Major League Soccer to the Premier League. In 2024 alone, three MLS players entered the top 10 of the league's most expensive transfers headed overseas.

Amanda Langell

Diego Gomez is on his way to the Premier League after leaving Major League Soccer and Inter Miami.
Diego Gomez is on his way to the Premier League after leaving Major League Soccer and Inter Miami.

Year after year, MLS clubs are reaping the benefits of transferring some of their brightest stars to Europe for record-breaking fees. None more recently than Diego Gómez who recently moved from Inter Miami to Brighton & Hove Albion.

Although Major League Soccer has made headlines by signing legendary soccer players, including David Beckham, Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez, the league is also completing monumental deals for players on their way to Europe. As MLS continues to expand and attract more attention, the league's top stars are receiving opportunities represent Premier League, Bundesliga, Ligue 1 and Serie A clubs.

Transfer fees for players heading to Europe have exceeded $20 million multiple times in recent years. In fact, in 2024 alone, three players have cracked the MLS's top ten most expensive outgoing transfers of all time. Some players have yet to leave their mark against European competition, but others have flourished since leaving MLS.

Check out the most expensive outgoing transfers in MLS history that made their way to Europe.

Player

Transfer Fee

Year

European Club Joined

Previous MLS Club

Miguel Almirón

$27m

2019

Newcastle United

Atlanta United

Alphonso Davies

$22m

2018

Bayern Munich

Vancouver Whitecaps

Jhon Durán

$22m

2023

Aston Villa

Chicago Fire

Ricardo Pepi

$20m

2022

FC Augsburg

FC Dallas

Djordje Petrovic

$17.5m

2023

Chelsea

New England Revolution

Valentín 'Taty' Castellanos

$16.7m

2023

S.S. Lazio

NYCFC

Diego Gómez

$15m

2024

Brighton & Hove Albion

Inter Miami

Carlos Andrés Gómez

$13m

2024

Stade Rennes

Real Salt Lake

Caleb Wiley

$11m

2024

Chelsea

Atlanta United

Brenner

$10m

2023

Udinese

FC Cincinatti

The newest edition to the list is Diego Gómez who recently signed with Brighton & Hove Albion from Inter Miami. At a reported $15 million, it's the seventh most expensive transfer. In fact, the seventh, eighth and ninth most expensive transfers to Europe happened in 2024. A testament to not only the increased economics around player transfers, but to the talent that is garnering interest abroad.

Amanda Langell
