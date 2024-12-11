The 10 Most Expensive Players to Leave MLS for Europe
Year after year, MLS clubs are reaping the benefits of transferring some of their brightest stars to Europe for record-breaking fees. None more recently than Diego Gómez who recently moved from Inter Miami to Brighton & Hove Albion.
Subscribe here to MLS Season Pass
Although Major League Soccer has made headlines by signing legendary soccer players, including David Beckham, Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez, the league is also completing monumental deals for players on their way to Europe. As MLS continues to expand and attract more attention, the league's top stars are receiving opportunities represent Premier League, Bundesliga, Ligue 1 and Serie A clubs.
Transfer fees for players heading to Europe have exceeded $20 million multiple times in recent years. In fact, in 2024 alone, three players have cracked the MLS's top ten most expensive outgoing transfers of all time. Some players have yet to leave their mark against European competition, but others have flourished since leaving MLS.
Check out the most expensive outgoing transfers in MLS history that made their way to Europe.
The 10 Most Expensive Players to Leave MLS for Europe
Player
Transfer Fee
Year
European Club Joined
Previous MLS Club
Miguel Almirón
$27m
2019
Newcastle United
Atlanta United
Alphonso Davies
$22m
2018
Bayern Munich
Vancouver Whitecaps
Jhon Durán
$22m
2023
Aston Villa
Chicago Fire
Ricardo Pepi
$20m
2022
FC Augsburg
FC Dallas
Djordje Petrovic
$17.5m
2023
Chelsea
New England Revolution
Valentín 'Taty' Castellanos
$16.7m
2023
S.S. Lazio
NYCFC
Diego Gómez
$15m
2024
Brighton & Hove Albion
Inter Miami
Carlos Andrés Gómez
$13m
2024
Stade Rennes
Real Salt Lake
Caleb Wiley
$11m
2024
Chelsea
Atlanta United
Brenner
$10m
2023
Udinese
FC Cincinatti
The newest edition to the list is Diego Gómez who recently signed with Brighton & Hove Albion from Inter Miami. At a reported $15 million, it's the seventh most expensive transfer. In fact, the seventh, eighth and ninth most expensive transfers to Europe happened in 2024. A testament to not only the increased economics around player transfers, but to the talent that is garnering interest abroad.