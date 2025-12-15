The Best FIFA Football Awards: Full List of Past Winners
Soccer is a team game, but that doesn’t prevent an almighty scramble for individual awards every single year.
The Ballon d’Or might boast the renown and prestige that all other prizes aspire to achieve, but the relatively recent introduction of the Best FIFA Football Awards offers another route to solo stardom for the world’s elite.
There are an array of accolades on offer at the ceremony, which has been staged by world soccer’s governing body since the inaugural event in January 2017. Prizes are distributed based on performances over the calendar year, with both coaches and players earning acclaim.
Here are the past winners across all the Best FIFA Football Awards categories since its inception.
The Best FIFA Men’s Player: Past Winners
Cristiano Ronaldo scooped the first two Best FIFA Men’s Player awards, collecting the prize for 2016 and 2017, but it’s the ex-Real Madrid star’s longstanding career rival Lionel Messi who has collected the crown most frequently.
The veteran forward triumphed in 2019 with Barcelona and then won successive awards in 2022 and 2023 following his performances for Paris Saint-Germain, Inter Miami and, most importantly, Argentina.
Robert Lewandowski is tied with Ronaldo in second with two victories, while modern Real Madrid greats Luka Modrić and Vinicius Junior have also clinched the honor previously.
Year
Winner
Club
2016
Cristiano Ronaldo
Real Madrid
2017
Cristiano Ronaldo
Real Madrid
2018
Luka Modrić
Real Madrid
2019
Lionel Messi
Barcelona
2020
Robert Lewandowski
Bayern Munich
2021
Robert Lewandowski
Bayern Munich
2022
Lionel Messi
Paris Saint-Germain
2023
Lionel Messi
Paris Saint-Germain/Inter Miami
2024
Vinicius Junior
Real Madrid
The Best FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper: Past Winners
The Best FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper was not crowned in 2016 as Gianluigi Buffon scooped the inaugural title the following year for his displays with Juventus. Thibaut Courtois stole his crown in 2018, representing both Chelsea and Real Madrid, before Alisson and Manuel Neuer proceeded to earn the prize.
But Premier League sides have dominated the award in recent years, with Édouard Mendy winning in 2021 after his Champions League heroics with Chelsea, while Manchester City’s Ederson ran out victor in 2023—sandwiched in between victories for Aston Villa stopper Emiliano Martínez.
Year
Player
Club
2017
Gianluigi Buffon
Juventus
2018
Thibaut Courtois
Chelsea/Real Madrid
2019
Alisson
Liverpool
2020
Manuel Neuer
Bayern Munich
2021
Édouard Mendy
Chelsea
2022
Emiliano Martínez
Aston Villa
2023
Ederson
Manchester City
2024
Emiliano Martínez
Aston Villa
The Best FIFA Men’s Coach: Past Winners
An array of soccer’s elite tactical minds have got their hands on the Best FIFA Men’s Coach award, but only ex-Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp has won it on more than one occasion. Champions League success in 2019 and Premier League glory in 2020 ensured two successive triumphs.
Claudio Ranieri rightly won the trophy in 2016 after achieving impossible Premier League glory with Leicester City, while Frenchmen Zinedine Zidane and Didier Deschamps followed in the Italian’s footsteps.
Thomas Tuchel, Lionel Scaloni, Pep Guardiola and Carlo Ancelotti have all won since Klopp’s back-to-back titles.
Year
Manager
Team
2016
Claudio Ranieri
Leicester City
2017
Zinedine Zidane
Real Madrid
2018
Didier Deschamps
France
2019
Jürgen Klopp
Liverpool
2020
Jürgen Klopp
Liverpool
2021
Thomas Tuchel
Paris Saint-Germain/Chelsea
2022
Lionel Scaloni
Argentina
2023
Pep Guardiola
Manchester City
2024
Carlo Ancelotti
Real Madrid
FIFA Puskás Award: Past Winners
The FIFA Puskás Award is less self-explanatory, but is awarded to the best goal across a calendar year. A few unknowns have achieved the feat, with Mohd Faiz Subri, Dániel Zsóri, Marcin Oleksy and Guilherme Madruga hardly household names.
However, plenty of big-hitters have scored stunners worthy of the prize, with Premier League stars past and present dominating the award. Mohamed Salah, Son Heung-min and Alejandro Garnacho are among the recipients.
Year
Player
Team
2016
Mohd Faiz Subri
Penang
2017
Olivier Giroud
Arsenal
2018
Mohamed Salah
Liverpool
2019
Dániel Zsóri
Debrecen
2020
Son Heung-min
Tottenham Hotspur
2021
Erik Lamela
Tottenham Hotspur
2022
Marcin Oleksy
Warta Poznań
2023
Guilherme Madruga
Botafogo-SP
2024
Alejandro Garnacho
Manchester United
The Best FIFA Women’s Player: Past Winners
Before Barcelona’s dominance of the Best FIFA Women’s Player award, winners were hard to predict.
Carli Lloyd won the inaugural prize and was followed by United States compatriot Megan Rapinoe three years later. In between their victories, Lieke Martens and Marta clinched the crown, while Lucy Bronze triumphed in 2020.
But it’s been all Barça since then, with two-time Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putellas collecting FIFA’s top individual prize in the same year as her golden ball wins in 2021 and 2022.
Like her fellow Spaniard, Aitana Bonmatí has won back-to-back titles, adding to her three Ballon d’Or wins.
Year
Player
Club
2016
Carli Lloyd
Houston Dash
2017
Lieke Martens
Rosengård/Paris Saint-Germain
2018
Marta
Orlando Pride
2019
Megan Rapinoe
Seattle Reign
2020
Lucy Bronze
Lyon/Manchester City
2021
Alexia Putellas
Barcelona
2022
Alexia Putellas
Barcelona
2023
Aitana Bonmatí
Barcelona
2024
Aitana Bonmatí
Barcelona
The Best FIFA Women’s Goalkeeper: Past Winners
The Best FIFA Women’s Goalkeeper award wasn’t dished out until 2019, with Sari van Veenendaal the first ever victor. Two Lyon stoppers followed in her path, with Sarah Bouhaddi and Christiane Endler enjoying wins in the subsequent years.
Mary Earps remains the only two-time winner following her exploits with both Manchester United and, chiefly, England. She won successive crowns in 2022 and 2023, but was unable to achieve a three-peat as Alyssa Naeher beat her to the trophy in 2024.
Year
Player
Club
2019
Sari van Veenendaal
Arsenal/Atlético Madrid
2020
Sarah Bouhaddi
Lyon
2021
Christiane Endler
Paris Saint-Germain/Lyon
2022
Mary Earps
Manchester United
2023
Mary Earps
Manchester United
2024
Alyssa Naeher
Chicago Red Stars
The Best FIFA Women’s Coach: Past Winners
This is Sarina Wiegman’s award. Having won the prize four times—twice while managing the Netherlands and twice while coaching England—she has demolished the competition since the first award in 2016, which was won by Silva Neid.
Emma Hayes is the only other serial champion, winning in 2021 and 2024, while ex-Lyon manager Reynald Pedros and former United States head coach Jill Ellis have each won once.
Year
Manager
Team
2016
Silvia Neid
Germany
2017
Sarina Wiegman
Netherlands
2018
Reynald Pedros
Lyon
2019
Jill Ellis
United States
2020
Sarina Wiegman
Netherlands
2021
Emma Hayes
Chelsea
2022
Sarina Wiegman
England
2023
Sarina Wiegman
England
2024
Emma Hayes
Chelsea/United States
FIFA Marta Award: Past Winners
The equivalent of FIFA’s Puskás Award in the women’s game, the FIFA Marta Award is named after the fabled Brazilian star. She also won the inaugural title in 2024 for her stunning strike against Jamaica in an international friendly.
Year
Player
Team
2024
Marta
Brazil