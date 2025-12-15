SI

The Best FIFA Football Awards: Full List of Past Winners

There are an array of individual prizes on offer at the Best FIFA Football Awards ceremony.

Ewan Ross-Murray

Vinicius Junior was named Best FIFA Men’s Player in 2024.
Vinicius Junior was named Best FIFA Men’s Player in 2024. / Ameen Ahmed/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Soccer is a team game, but that doesn’t prevent an almighty scramble for individual awards every single year.

The Ballon d’Or might boast the renown and prestige that all other prizes aspire to achieve, but the relatively recent introduction of the Best FIFA Football Awards offers another route to solo stardom for the world’s elite.

There are an array of accolades on offer at the ceremony, which has been staged by world soccer’s governing body since the inaugural event in January 2017. Prizes are distributed based on performances over the calendar year, with both coaches and players earning acclaim.

Here are the past winners across all the Best FIFA Football Awards categories since its inception.

The Best FIFA Men’s Player: Past Winners

Lionel Messi
Lionel Messi has won the accolade more than any other player. / Rich Storry/Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo scooped the first two Best FIFA Men’s Player awards, collecting the prize for 2016 and 2017, but it’s the ex-Real Madrid star’s longstanding career rival Lionel Messi who has collected the crown most frequently.

The veteran forward triumphed in 2019 with Barcelona and then won successive awards in 2022 and 2023 following his performances for Paris Saint-Germain, Inter Miami and, most importantly, Argentina.

Robert Lewandowski is tied with Ronaldo in second with two victories, while modern Real Madrid greats Luka Modrić and Vinicius Junior have also clinched the honor previously.

Year

Winner

Club

2016

Cristiano Ronaldo

Real Madrid

2017

Cristiano Ronaldo

Real Madrid

2018

Luka Modrić

Real Madrid

2019

Lionel Messi

Barcelona

2020

Robert Lewandowski

Bayern Munich

2021

Robert Lewandowski

Bayern Munich

2022

Lionel Messi

Paris Saint-Germain

2023

Lionel Messi

Paris Saint-Germain/Inter Miami

2024

Vinicius Junior

Real Madrid

The Best FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper: Past Winners

Emiliano Martínez
Emiliano Martínez has won the prize twice. / IMAGO/Alterphotos

The Best FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper was not crowned in 2016 as Gianluigi Buffon scooped the inaugural title the following year for his displays with Juventus. Thibaut Courtois stole his crown in 2018, representing both Chelsea and Real Madrid, before Alisson and Manuel Neuer proceeded to earn the prize.

But Premier League sides have dominated the award in recent years, with Édouard Mendy winning in 2021 after his Champions League heroics with Chelsea, while Manchester City’s Ederson ran out victor in 2023—sandwiched in between victories for Aston Villa stopper Emiliano Martínez.

Year

Player

Club

2017

Gianluigi Buffon

Juventus

2018

Thibaut Courtois

Chelsea/Real Madrid

2019

Alisson

Liverpool

2020

Manuel Neuer

Bayern Munich

2021

Édouard Mendy

Chelsea

2022

Emiliano Martínez

Aston Villa

2023

Ederson

Manchester City

2024

Emiliano Martínez

Aston Villa

The Best FIFA Men’s Coach: Past Winners

Jürgen Klopp laughing.
Only Jürgen Klopp has won the award more than once. / Michael Regan/Getty Images

An array of soccer’s elite tactical minds have got their hands on the Best FIFA Men’s Coach award, but only ex-Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp has won it on more than one occasion. Champions League success in 2019 and Premier League glory in 2020 ensured two successive triumphs.

Claudio Ranieri rightly won the trophy in 2016 after achieving impossible Premier League glory with Leicester City, while Frenchmen Zinedine Zidane and Didier Deschamps followed in the Italian’s footsteps.

Thomas Tuchel, Lionel Scaloni, Pep Guardiola and Carlo Ancelotti have all won since Klopp’s back-to-back titles.

Year

Manager

Team

2016

Claudio Ranieri

Leicester City

2017

Zinedine Zidane

Real Madrid

2018

Didier Deschamps

France

2019

Jürgen Klopp

Liverpool

2020

Jürgen Klopp

Liverpool

2021

Thomas Tuchel

Paris Saint-Germain/Chelsea

2022

Lionel Scaloni

Argentina

2023

Pep Guardiola

Manchester City

2024

Carlo Ancelotti

Real Madrid

FIFA Puskás Award: Past Winners

Former Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud
A special Olivier Giroud scorpion kick was voted best in 2017. / Craig Mercer/CameraSport/Getty Images

The FIFA Puskás Award is less self-explanatory, but is awarded to the best goal across a calendar year. A few unknowns have achieved the feat, with Mohd Faiz Subri, Dániel Zsóri, Marcin Oleksy and Guilherme Madruga hardly household names.

However, plenty of big-hitters have scored stunners worthy of the prize, with Premier League stars past and present dominating the award. Mohamed Salah, Son Heung-min and Alejandro Garnacho are among the recipients.

Year

Player

Team

2016

Mohd Faiz Subri

Penang

2017

Olivier Giroud

Arsenal

2018

Mohamed Salah

Liverpool

2019

Dániel Zsóri

Debrecen

2020

Son Heung-min

Tottenham Hotspur

2021

Erik Lamela

Tottenham Hotspur

2022

Marcin Oleksy

Warta Poznań

2023

Guilherme Madruga

Botafogo-SP

2024

Alejandro Garnacho

Manchester United

The Best FIFA Women’s Player: Past Winners

Barcelona Femení midfielder Aitana Bonmatí.
Aitana Bonmatí has dominated the award in recent years. / IMAGO / Sports Press Photo

Before Barcelona’s dominance of the Best FIFA Women’s Player award, winners were hard to predict.

Carli Lloyd won the inaugural prize and was followed by United States compatriot Megan Rapinoe three years later. In between their victories, Lieke Martens and Marta clinched the crown, while Lucy Bronze triumphed in 2020.

But it’s been all Barça since then, with two-time Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putellas collecting FIFA’s top individual prize in the same year as her golden ball wins in 2021 and 2022.

Like her fellow Spaniard, Aitana Bonmatí has won back-to-back titles, adding to her three Ballon d’Or wins.

Year

Player

Club

2016

Carli Lloyd

Houston Dash

2017

Lieke Martens

Rosengård/Paris Saint-Germain

2018

Marta

Orlando Pride

2019

Megan Rapinoe

Seattle Reign

2020

Lucy Bronze

Lyon/Manchester City

2021

Alexia Putellas

Barcelona

2022

Alexia Putellas

Barcelona

2023

Aitana Bonmatí

Barcelona

2024

Aitana Bonmatí

Barcelona

The Best FIFA Women’s Goalkeeper: Past Winners

Mary Earps
Mary Earps won best goalkeeper twice at Manchester United. / James Gill/Danehouse/Getty Images

The Best FIFA Women’s Goalkeeper award wasn’t dished out until 2019, with Sari van Veenendaal the first ever victor. Two Lyon stoppers followed in her path, with Sarah Bouhaddi and Christiane Endler enjoying wins in the subsequent years.

Mary Earps remains the only two-time winner following her exploits with both Manchester United and, chiefly, England. She won successive crowns in 2022 and 2023, but was unable to achieve a three-peat as Alyssa Naeher beat her to the trophy in 2024.

Year

Player

Club

2019

Sari van Veenendaal

Arsenal/Atlético Madrid

2020

Sarah Bouhaddi

Lyon

2021

Christiane Endler

Paris Saint-Germain/Lyon

2022

Mary Earps

Manchester United

2023

Mary Earps

Manchester United

2024

Alyssa Naeher

Chicago Red Stars

The Best FIFA Women’s Coach: Past Winners

Sarina Wiegman
Sarina Wiegman has dominated this award. / IMAGO/Schüler

This is Sarina Wiegman’s award. Having won the prize four times—twice while managing the Netherlands and twice while coaching England—she has demolished the competition since the first award in 2016, which was won by Silva Neid.

Emma Hayes is the only other serial champion, winning in 2021 and 2024, while ex-Lyon manager Reynald Pedros and former United States head coach Jill Ellis have each won once.

Year

Manager

Team

2016

Silvia Neid

Germany

2017

Sarina Wiegman

Netherlands

2018

Reynald Pedros

Lyon

2019

Jill Ellis

United States

2020

Sarina Wiegman

Netherlands

2021

Emma Hayes

Chelsea

2022

Sarina Wiegman

England

2023

Sarina Wiegman

England

2024

Emma Hayes

Chelsea/United States

FIFA Marta Award: Past Winners

Brazil star Marta
Marta won the inaugural award named after her. / Chico Peixoto/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

The equivalent of FIFA’s Puskás Award in the women’s game, the FIFA Marta Award is named after the fabled Brazilian star. She also won the inaugural title in 2024 for her stunning strike against Jamaica in an international friendly.

Year[

Player

Team

2024

Marta

Brazil

READ THE LATEST SOCCER NEWS, TRANSFER RUMORS AND MATCH REACTION

feed

Published
Ewan Ross-Murray
EWAN ROSS-MURRAY

Ewan Ross-Murray is a Sports Illustrated Soccer freelance writer who focuses primarily on the Premier League. Ewan was born in Leicester, but his heart, and club allegiance, belongs to Liverpool.

Home/Soccer