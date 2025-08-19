SI

The Best Football Quiz Questions

There is no better way to best your ball knowledge than with a good old-fashioned quiz.

Barnaby Lane

Any good football quiz will always have a question about Cristiano Ronaldo.
Any good football quiz will always have a question about Cristiano Ronaldo. / Yukihito Taguchi-Imagn Images

You can brag all you like down the pub about your so-called superior ball knowledge—but the only real way to prove it? A proper football quiz.

From iconic goals and transfer fees to record-breakers and unforgettable moments, there’s nothing like putting your football brain to the test.

Sure, you think you know it all—but just in case, here’s a collection of classic quiz questions to sharpen up before your next showdown.

International Football Quiz Questions

Miroslav Klose.
Miroslav Klose is the World Cup's all-time top scorer. / IMAGO/Revierfoto

1. Who is the all-time FIFA World Cup top goalscorer?

Answer: Miroslav Klose (16)

2. Which county won the first ever UEFA European Championship in 1960?

Answer: Soviet Union

3. Argentina have won a record 16 Copa America titles. Who is closest to their total with 15 victories?

Answer: Uruguay

4. Only three countries have won the CONCACAF Gold Cup. Can you name them?

Answer: Mexico (10), United States (7), Canada (1)

5. Who has scored the most goals in international football history?

Answer: Cristiano Ronaldo

6. Which England footballer has made the most appearances for the national team?

Answer: Peter Shilton (125)

7. Which African nation has gone furthest at the World Cup?

Answer: Morocco (4th, 2022)

8. Australia once beat which team 31-0 in a 2002 World Cup qualifier?

Answer: American Samoa

9. Who is the highest scorer in Africa Cup of Nations history?

Answer: Samuel Eto'o (Cameroon, 18)

10. Which team has won the AFC Asian Cup most frequently?

Answer: Japan (4)

European Football Quiz Questions

Clarence Seedorf
Clarence Seedorf is a Champions League legend. / IMAGO/Magic

11. Which side have won the UEFA Cup/Europa League most?

Answer: Sevilla (7)

12. Who were the first British side to win the European Cup?

Answer: Celtic (1966–67)

13. Who is the only player to have won the Champions League with three different clubs?

Answer: Clarence Seedorf (Ajax, Real Madrid, AC Milan)

14. Which club shocked Paris Saint-Germain by winning Ligue 1 in 2020–21?

Answer: LOSC Lille

15. Who is the Bundesliga's all-time top goalscorer?

Answer: Gerd Muller (365)

16. Of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, who has won the most La Liga titles?

Answer: Lionel Messi (10 vs. 2)

17. Edgar Davids, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and which player have the joint record for most Champions League red cards?

Answer: Sergio Ramos (4)

18. Which club won the inaugural Europa Conference League in 2021–22?

Answer: AS Roma

19. Which Portuguese side have won the most Primeira Liga titles?

Answer: Benfica (38)

20. Which is the only club to to have won all three of the Champions League, Europa League and Conference League?

Answer: Chelsea

Premier League Quiz Questions

Mane vs. Villa.
Sadio Mane once scored a hat-trick in lightening quick time for Southampton. / IMAGO/Colorsport

21. With 123 bookings to his name, who is the player with the most yellow cards in Premier League history?

Answer: Gareth Barry

22. Which player won the inaugural Premier League Golden Boot in 1992–93?

Answer: Teddy Sheringham

23. How many English managers have ever won the Premier League?

Answer: Zero

24. Which player scored the fastest Premier League hat-trick, scoring three times in just 2 minutes and 56 seconds?

Answer: Sadio Mane (Southampton vs. Aston Villa, 2015)

25. Which of these clubs have never played in the Premier League: A) Oldham, B) Barnsley, C) Plymouth or D) Blackpool?

Answer: C) Plymouth

26. Which two players have scored the most headed goals in Premier League history?

Answer: Harry Kane, Peter Crouch (both 40)

27. In which season did Leicester City win the Premier League title?

Answer: 2015–16

28. Who are the four coaches who have won the most Premier League Manager of the Month awards?

Answer: Sir Alex Ferguson (27), Arsène Wenger (15), Pep Guardiola (11), David Moyes (11)

29. Which Scottish player has scored the most goals in the Premier League?

Answer: Duncan Ferguson (68)

30. With 162 in total, which player has the most Premier League assists?

Answer: Ryan Giggs

English Football League Quiz Questions

Rob McElhenney, Ryan Reynolds
Wrexham are owned by Hollywood duo Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds. / IMAGO/PA Images

31. Which club has won the most Championship play-off finals?

Answer: Crystal Palace (4)

32. Which EFL side play their home matches at St Andrew's?

Answer: Birmingham City

33. Which team has won the EFL Trophy the most?

Answer: Bristol City (3)

34. How many clubs make up the three EFL divisions (Championship, League One and League Two)?

Answer: 72

35. The Bantams is the nickname of which EFL club?

Answer: Bradford City

36. Which club broke the Championship record for most points with 106 in 2005–06?

Answer: Reading

37. When Bradford City reached the 2013 League Cup final, which division were they in?

Answer: League Two

38. Which striker scored a record 43 goals in the Championship in 2021–22?

Answer: Aleksandar Mitrović (Fulham)

39. Wrexham are owned by which two famous actors?

Answer: Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney

40. Luton Town play their home games at which stadium?

Answer: Kenilworth Road

British Players Abroad Quiz Questions

David Beckham ended his playing career with PSG.
David Beckham ended his playing career with PSG. / IMAGO/Pressefoto Baumann

41. Who was the first-ever British player to play abroad?

Answer: John Charles (joined Juventus in 1957)

42. Kevin Keegan won the Ballon d'Or twice while playing for which German club?

Answer: Hamburg

43. Former Scotland international Paul Lambert won the 1996–97 Champions League with which European side?

Answer: Borussia Dortmund

44. How much did Real Madrid pay to sign Jude Bellingham in 2023? A) £81 million, B) £88.5 million, or C) £104 million

Answer: B) £88.5 million

45. Paul Gascoigne left Tottenham for which Italian club in 1992?

Answer: Lazio

46. How many Champions League titles did Gareth Bale win with Real Madrid?

Answer: Five

47. In which Asian country did Gary Lineker finish his playing career? A) South Korea, B) China or C) Japan

Answer: C) Japan (for Nagoya Grampus)

48. Steven Gerrard played for Liverpool and which foreign club during his career?

Answer: LA Galaxy

49. David Beckham played for four European clubs other than Manchester United during his career. Name all four.

Answer: Preston North End, Real Madrid, AC Milan, PSG

50. George Best played for how many different clubs in the United States?

Answer: Three (Los Angeles Aztecs, Fort Lauderdale Strikers, San Jose Earthquakes)

Transfers Quiz Questions

Zinedine Zidane joined Real Madrid in 2001.
Zinedine Zidane joined Real Madrid in 2001. / Getty/ALLSPORT

51. In Euros (€), how much did Paris Saint-Germain spend on the record-breaking Neymar Jr. transfer in 2017?

Answer: €222 million

52. Which £80 million player broke the world transfer record for a defender in 2019?

Answer: Harry Maguire (Leicester City to Manchester United)

53. Who was the first British footballer to cost £1 million in 1979?

Answer: Trevor Francis (Birmingham City to Nottingham Forest)

54. Alisson Becker is the most expensive goalkeeper ever. True or false?

Answer: False (Kepa Arrizabalaga for £71.6 million)

55. Who was the first footballer to ever cost over £50 million?

Answer: Kaka (AC Milan to Real Madrid, £56 million in 2009)

56. Who is the most expensive African footballer of all time?

Answer: Nicolas Pepe (Lille to Arsenal, £72 million in 2019)

57. Who became for the first-ever £1 million women's player in 2025 when she moved from Liverpool to Arsenal?

Answer: Olivia Smith

58. How many €70 million-plus transfers has Romelu Lukaku been part of during his career?

Answer: Three (Everton to Manchester United, United to Inter Milan, Inter to Chelsea)

59. Only one non-European club ranks in the top 10 for transfer spending in a single summer window. Which club is it?

Answer: Al Hilal (€353 million, 2023–24)

60. Real Madrid broke the world transfer record in 2001 to sign which player from Juventus?

Answer: Zinedine Zidane (£46.2 million)

MLS Quiz Questions

Lionel Messi and Jordi Alba both joined Inter Miami in 2023.
Lionel Messi and Jordi Alba both joined Inter Miami in 2023. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

61. When was the inaugural season of Major League Soccer?

Answer: 1996

62. What is the name of the trophy awarded to the team with the best regular-season record in MLS?

Answer: Supporters' Shield

63. Who is MLS's all-time top scorer with 171 goals?

Answer: Chris Wondolowski

64. Which two former Barcelona players joined Lionel Messi at Inter Miami in 2023?

Answer: Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba

65. Which three MLS teams compete in the Cascadia Cup?

Answer: Seattle Sounders, Portland Timbers, Vancouver Whitecaps

66. Name the Italian playmaker who scored an MLS-record 13 free-kick goals for Toronto FC between 2015 and 2018.

Answer: Sebastian Giovinco

67. Which MLS club plays its home matches at Sports Illustrated Stadium?

Answer: New York Red Bulls

68. What is the official term used to describe the official process by which a new team joins Major League Soccer?

Answer: Expansion

69. Sporting Kansas City used to be known as what between 1997 and 2010?

Answer: Kansas City Wizards

70. Which famous flop once dubbed “the next Pelé” was first pick in the 2004 MLS SuperDraft?

Answer: Freddy Adu

READ THE LATEST SOCCER NEWS, TRANSFER RUMORS AND MORE

feed

Published
Barnaby Lane
BARNABY LANE

Barnaby Lane is a highly experienced sports writer who has written for The Times, FourFourTwo Magazine, TalkSPORT, and Business Insider. Over the years, he's had the pleasure of interviewing some of the biggest names in world sport, including Usain Bolt, Rafael Nadal, Christian Pulisic, and more.

Home/Soccer