The Best Football Quiz Questions
You can brag all you like down the pub about your so-called superior ball knowledge—but the only real way to prove it? A proper football quiz.
From iconic goals and transfer fees to record-breakers and unforgettable moments, there’s nothing like putting your football brain to the test.
Sure, you think you know it all—but just in case, here’s a collection of classic quiz questions to sharpen up before your next showdown.
International Football Quiz Questions
1. Who is the all-time FIFA World Cup top goalscorer?
Answer: Miroslav Klose (16)
2. Which county won the first ever UEFA European Championship in 1960?
Answer: Soviet Union
3. Argentina have won a record 16 Copa America titles. Who is closest to their total with 15 victories?
Answer: Uruguay
4. Only three countries have won the CONCACAF Gold Cup. Can you name them?
Answer: Mexico (10), United States (7), Canada (1)
5. Who has scored the most goals in international football history?
Answer: Cristiano Ronaldo
6. Which England footballer has made the most appearances for the national team?
Answer: Peter Shilton (125)
7. Which African nation has gone furthest at the World Cup?
Answer: Morocco (4th, 2022)
8. Australia once beat which team 31-0 in a 2002 World Cup qualifier?
Answer: American Samoa
9. Who is the highest scorer in Africa Cup of Nations history?
Answer: Samuel Eto'o (Cameroon, 18)
10. Which team has won the AFC Asian Cup most frequently?
Answer: Japan (4)
European Football Quiz Questions
11. Which side have won the UEFA Cup/Europa League most?
Answer: Sevilla (7)
12. Who were the first British side to win the European Cup?
Answer: Celtic (1966–67)
13. Who is the only player to have won the Champions League with three different clubs?
Answer: Clarence Seedorf (Ajax, Real Madrid, AC Milan)
14. Which club shocked Paris Saint-Germain by winning Ligue 1 in 2020–21?
Answer: LOSC Lille
15. Who is the Bundesliga's all-time top goalscorer?
Answer: Gerd Muller (365)
16. Of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, who has won the most La Liga titles?
Answer: Lionel Messi (10 vs. 2)
17. Edgar Davids, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and which player have the joint record for most Champions League red cards?
Answer: Sergio Ramos (4)
18. Which club won the inaugural Europa Conference League in 2021–22?
Answer: AS Roma
19. Which Portuguese side have won the most Primeira Liga titles?
Answer: Benfica (38)
20. Which is the only club to to have won all three of the Champions League, Europa League and Conference League?
Answer: Chelsea
Premier League Quiz Questions
21. With 123 bookings to his name, who is the player with the most yellow cards in Premier League history?
Answer: Gareth Barry
22. Which player won the inaugural Premier League Golden Boot in 1992–93?
Answer: Teddy Sheringham
23. How many English managers have ever won the Premier League?
Answer: Zero
24. Which player scored the fastest Premier League hat-trick, scoring three times in just 2 minutes and 56 seconds?
Answer: Sadio Mane (Southampton vs. Aston Villa, 2015)
25. Which of these clubs have never played in the Premier League: A) Oldham, B) Barnsley, C) Plymouth or D) Blackpool?
Answer: C) Plymouth
26. Which two players have scored the most headed goals in Premier League history?
Answer: Harry Kane, Peter Crouch (both 40)
27. In which season did Leicester City win the Premier League title?
Answer: 2015–16
28. Who are the four coaches who have won the most Premier League Manager of the Month awards?
Answer: Sir Alex Ferguson (27), Arsène Wenger (15), Pep Guardiola (11), David Moyes (11)
29. Which Scottish player has scored the most goals in the Premier League?
Answer: Duncan Ferguson (68)
30. With 162 in total, which player has the most Premier League assists?
Answer: Ryan Giggs
English Football League Quiz Questions
31. Which club has won the most Championship play-off finals?
Answer: Crystal Palace (4)
32. Which EFL side play their home matches at St Andrew's?
Answer: Birmingham City
33. Which team has won the EFL Trophy the most?
Answer: Bristol City (3)
34. How many clubs make up the three EFL divisions (Championship, League One and League Two)?
Answer: 72
35. The Bantams is the nickname of which EFL club?
Answer: Bradford City
36. Which club broke the Championship record for most points with 106 in 2005–06?
Answer: Reading
37. When Bradford City reached the 2013 League Cup final, which division were they in?
Answer: League Two
38. Which striker scored a record 43 goals in the Championship in 2021–22?
Answer: Aleksandar Mitrović (Fulham)
39. Wrexham are owned by which two famous actors?
Answer: Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney
40. Luton Town play their home games at which stadium?
Answer: Kenilworth Road
British Players Abroad Quiz Questions
41. Who was the first-ever British player to play abroad?
Answer: John Charles (joined Juventus in 1957)
42. Kevin Keegan won the Ballon d'Or twice while playing for which German club?
Answer: Hamburg
43. Former Scotland international Paul Lambert won the 1996–97 Champions League with which European side?
Answer: Borussia Dortmund
44. How much did Real Madrid pay to sign Jude Bellingham in 2023? A) £81 million, B) £88.5 million, or C) £104 million
Answer: B) £88.5 million
45. Paul Gascoigne left Tottenham for which Italian club in 1992?
Answer: Lazio
46. How many Champions League titles did Gareth Bale win with Real Madrid?
Answer: Five
47. In which Asian country did Gary Lineker finish his playing career? A) South Korea, B) China or C) Japan
Answer: C) Japan (for Nagoya Grampus)
48. Steven Gerrard played for Liverpool and which foreign club during his career?
Answer: LA Galaxy
49. David Beckham played for four European clubs other than Manchester United during his career. Name all four.
Answer: Preston North End, Real Madrid, AC Milan, PSG
50. George Best played for how many different clubs in the United States?
Answer: Three (Los Angeles Aztecs, Fort Lauderdale Strikers, San Jose Earthquakes)
Transfers Quiz Questions
51. In Euros (€), how much did Paris Saint-Germain spend on the record-breaking Neymar Jr. transfer in 2017?
Answer: €222 million
52. Which £80 million player broke the world transfer record for a defender in 2019?
Answer: Harry Maguire (Leicester City to Manchester United)
53. Who was the first British footballer to cost £1 million in 1979?
Answer: Trevor Francis (Birmingham City to Nottingham Forest)
54. Alisson Becker is the most expensive goalkeeper ever. True or false?
Answer: False (Kepa Arrizabalaga for £71.6 million)
55. Who was the first footballer to ever cost over £50 million?
Answer: Kaka (AC Milan to Real Madrid, £56 million in 2009)
56. Who is the most expensive African footballer of all time?
Answer: Nicolas Pepe (Lille to Arsenal, £72 million in 2019)
57. Who became for the first-ever £1 million women's player in 2025 when she moved from Liverpool to Arsenal?
Answer: Olivia Smith
58. How many €70 million-plus transfers has Romelu Lukaku been part of during his career?
Answer: Three (Everton to Manchester United, United to Inter Milan, Inter to Chelsea)
59. Only one non-European club ranks in the top 10 for transfer spending in a single summer window. Which club is it?
Answer: Al Hilal (€353 million, 2023–24)
60. Real Madrid broke the world transfer record in 2001 to sign which player from Juventus?
Answer: Zinedine Zidane (£46.2 million)
MLS Quiz Questions
61. When was the inaugural season of Major League Soccer?
Answer: 1996
62. What is the name of the trophy awarded to the team with the best regular-season record in MLS?
Answer: Supporters' Shield
63. Who is MLS's all-time top scorer with 171 goals?
Answer: Chris Wondolowski
64. Which two former Barcelona players joined Lionel Messi at Inter Miami in 2023?
Answer: Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba
65. Which three MLS teams compete in the Cascadia Cup?
Answer: Seattle Sounders, Portland Timbers, Vancouver Whitecaps
66. Name the Italian playmaker who scored an MLS-record 13 free-kick goals for Toronto FC between 2015 and 2018.
Answer: Sebastian Giovinco
67. Which MLS club plays its home matches at Sports Illustrated Stadium?
Answer: New York Red Bulls
68. What is the official term used to describe the official process by which a new team joins Major League Soccer?
Answer: Expansion
69. Sporting Kansas City used to be known as what between 1997 and 2010?
Answer: Kansas City Wizards
70. Which famous flop once dubbed “the next Pelé” was first pick in the 2004 MLS SuperDraft?
Answer: Freddy Adu