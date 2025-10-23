The Best Real Madrid Quiz Questions
Real Madrid are the biggest football club the world has to offer and boast more followers than any other team on the planet.
There is little that remains unknown about football’s largest behemoth, with their millions of supporters well-versed in the club’s past and present. But there is only one way to prove that knowledge and that’s with a proper football quiz.
Here are 50 Real Madrid quiz questions to test your credentials.
La Liga Quiz Questions
1. Real Madrid’s biggest La Liga win came in 1960 when they beat which club 11–2?
Answer: Elche
2. Who Is Real Madrid’s record appearance-maker in La Liga?
Answer: Raúl (550)
3. How many La Liga titles have Real Madrid won?
Answer: 36
4. Which Real Madrid player has scored the most goals in a single La Liga season?
Answer: Cristiano Ronaldo (48 in 2014–15)
5. Which Real Madrid player scored an own goal and was sent off on his La Liga debut on Sep. 22, 2005?
Answer: Jonathan Woodgate
6. Real Madrid’s longest winning streak in La Liga spans how many games? A) 13, B) 16, C) 19 or D) 22?
Answer: B) 16
7. In the 21st century, which manager has managed the most La Liga wins with Real Madrid?
Answer: Carlo Ancelotti (162)
8. Who is Real Madrid’s youngest ever appearance-maker in La Liga?
Answer: Martin Ødegaard (16 years, 157 days)
9. Who scored Real Madrid‘s 5000th La Liga goal in 2008? A) Guti, B) Marcelo, C) Arjen Robben or D) Gonzalo Higuaín?
Answer: A) Guti
10. Behind Cristiano Ronaldo (311), which players has scored the most La Liga goals for Real Madrid?
Answer: Karim Benzema (238)
Club Legend Quiz Questions
11. Which non-European player has made the most appearances in Real Madrid history?
Answer: Marcelo (546)
12. How many times has Cristiano Ronaldo won the Ballon d'Or?
Answer: Five
13. Who is the only Real Madrid player to have scored six goals in a single match for the club?
Answer: Ferenc Puskás
14. Who is the player to have scored quickest on their Real Madrid debut?
Answer: Ronaldo Nazário (62 seconds)
15. Which goalkeeper has kept the most clean sheets for Real Madrid?
Answer: Iker Casillas (264)
16. How many goals did Alfredo Di Stéfano score for Real Madrid? A) 266, B) 291, C) 308 or D) 329
Answer: C) 308
17. Hugo Sánchez represented what country at international level?
Answer: Mexico
18. How many Champions League titles did Luka Modrić win with Real Madrid?
Answer: 6
19. Who has received the most yellow cards in Real Madrid history?
Answer: Sergio Ramos (252)
20. Did Zinedine Zidane play more games or coach more matches at Real Madrid?
Answer: Coached more matches (263 vs. 227)
Champions League Quiz Questions
21. How many Champions League/European Cup titles have Real Madrid won?
Answer: 15
22. Real Madrid beat which side in the 2017–18 and 2021–22 Champions League finals?
Answer: Liverpool
23. Cristiano Ronaldo scored over 100 goals in the Champions League for Real Madrid. True or false?
Answer: True (105)
24. Which two players scored for Real Madrid in the 2023–24 Champions League final against Borussia Dortmund?
Answer: Dani Carvajal and Vinícius Júnior
25. In which season did Real Madrid compete in the European Cup for the first time?
Answer: 1955–56
26. What was the score in Real Madrid’s famous European Cup final victory over Eintracht Frankfurt in 1959–60?
Answer: 7–3
27. Which player has the most wins in Champions League/European Cup history for Real Madrid?
Answer: Iker Casillas (90)
28. Which Real Madrid legend was the first player to win six Champions League/European Cup titles?
Answer: Paco Gento
29. Who is Real Madrid’s youngest Champions League/European Cup goalscorer?
Answer: Endrick (18 years, 58 days)
30. Which Real Madrid players earned FIFA Puskás Award nominations for their goals in the 2017–18 Champions League?
Answer: Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale
Transfer Quiz Questions
31. Who is Real Madrid’s record transfer signing (including add-ons)?
Answer: Eden Hazard
32. Who is Real Madrid’s record transfer sale?
Answer: Cristiano Ronaldo
33. Real Madrid signed Gareth Bale for how much?
Answer: €100 million (£86 million)
34. Who is Real Madrid’s most expensive non-European signing of all time?
Answer: James Rodríguez
35. Real Madrid signed Toni Kroos from Bayern Munich in 2014? Which player went in the opposite direction that summer?
Answer: Xabi Alonso
36. From which club did Real Madrid sign Vinícius Júnior?
Answer: Flamengo
37. Which player left Barcelona for Real Madrid in 2000?
Answer: Luis Figo
38. In what year did Real Madrid sign Sergio Ramos?
Answer: 2005
39. Of Real Madrid’s ten most expensive sales of all time, how many players joined Premier League clubs?
Answer: Seven
40. Who is Real Madrid’s most expensive Spanish signing of all time?
Answer: Dean Huijsen
General Quiz Questions
41. What is Real Madrid’s nickname?
Answer: Los Blancos
42. In what year was the Santiago Bernabéu completed? A) 1940, B) 1947, C) 1950 or D) 1956
Answer: B) 1947
43. What adornment appears at the top of Real Madrid6s club crest?
Answer: A crown
44. How many Copa del Rey titles have Real Madrid won?
Answer: 20
45. Who is the current president of Real Madrid?
Answer: Florentino Pérez
46. Who was appointed Real Madrid manager in June 2025?
Answer: Xabi Alonso
47. In what year were Real Madrid founded?
Answer: 1902
48. Which manufacturer have made Real Madrid kits since 1998?
Answer: Adidas
49. What is Real Madrid’s academy system known as?
Answer: La Fábrica
50. Apart from Spain, which country has boasted the most Real Madrid players throughout the club’s history?
Answer: Argentina