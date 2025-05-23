The Records Mohamed Salah Is Trying to Break in Final Premier League Game of Season
In another world, Mohamed Salah could have been playing his final match in Liverpool colours at home to Crystal Palace on Sunday afternoon.
There were concerns among the Anfield faithful that their Egyptian king would be saying farewell at the end of the current campaign amid uncertainty over his future, but an extension to his current Liverpool deal was finalised in April to allay those fears.
The Reds were so eager to sign Salah to fresh terms due to his astonishing 2024–25 campaign. In what was initially considered a transitional season for the club following Jürgen Klopp’s departure and Arne Slot’s arrival, it was the iconic No.11 who propelled Liverpool back to the summit of English football.
Salah’s output has been utterly monstrous again and he’s already smashed a few records en route to the Premier League title. However, more could yet topple on the final day of the season.
The Records Mohamed Salah Could Break on Final Day
It’s been another chastening campaign for the Premier League’s left backs. Few have been able to thwart Salah’s relentless genius and the forward has produced a staggering total of 28 goals and 18 assists in 37 Premier League appearances.
Salah has already broken the record for most goal contributions (46) for a 38-game Premier League season, bettering Erling Haaland and Thierry Henry’s feat of 44 each in 2022–23 and 2002–03 respectively. However, Alan Shearer and Andy Cole have both managed 47 goal contributions in a season, although those tallies came back when there were 42 matches played per term. Salah needs to score or assist against Palace on the final day to match that record and two goal contributions to surpass it.
Salah is also close to matching the Premier League record for assists in a single season. Henry and Kevin De Bruyne have both managed 20 in previous campaigns and the Liverpool star needs a hat-trick of assists on the final day to break the record. While unlikely, anything is possible for a player of Salah’s quality.
Whether or not he gets on the scoresheet against the Eagles, Salah looks destined to match at least one record come the final whistle at Anfield. His tally of 28 league goals is the highest in the division and his nearest competition for the Golden Boot is Newcastle’s Alexander Isak, who is five strikes behind on 23. Bar an extraordinary haul from the Swede, Salah will win a joint-record fourth Golden Boot award, matching Henry’s tally.
Liverpool may have nothing to play for in their season finale, but Salah certainly does.