The Three Man Utd Players at AFCON and the Games They Could Miss
Ruben Amorim is foreshadowing another period of “struggle” in Manchester when the Africa Cup of Nations gets underway in December.
The Portuguese coach is approaching his one-year anniversary in charge of the Red Devils, having overseen the club’s worst season since the Premier League’s inauguration in 2024–25.
However, there have at least been signs of competence at the start of the new campaign, with Matthijs de Ligt’s last-gasp header at Tottenham Hotspur extending their unbeaten run to four games. A reduced workload has so far worked to their advantage, but the games will arrive thick and fast for Amorim’s men as the calendar year veers towards its conclusion.
And this time, plenty of Premier League managers will have to work around the festivities without their African contingents. Amorim is unlikely to have more than a couple flying to Morocco in the build-up to Christmas, but those who are poised to compete have proven to be important figures for the Manchester United boss.
Here’s who the Red Devils will be without for AFCON.
Bryan Mbeumo (Cameroon)
After recording an all-time low for Premier League goals last season, Man Utd had no choice but to rejuvenate their frontline in the summer.
Before landing Benjamin Šeško to usurp Rasmus Højlund, the club opted for proven performers on English shores who’d enjoyed outstanding individual campaigns in 2024–25.
Bryan Mbeumo followed Matheus Cunha through the door, and the Cameroonian international has been a mainstay on the right side of Amorim’s front three. His work in October earned him Premier League Player of the Month honours, and the winger’s fine run of form continued with a tidy headed finish against Spurs on Saturday.
Mbeumo leads United’s scoring charts with six goals, so Amorim’s concern for when the tournament rolls around is somewhat justified. The former Brentford star is representing a Cameroon side that aren’t expected to add to their five AFCON triumphs in Morocco.
While Cameroon are expected to progress into the knockout stages, a deep run may be beyond them. Thus, there’s a chance for the winger to return at the start of the new year, with Premier League fixtures scheduled against rivals Leeds United and Burnley on January 4 and 7, respectively. There’s the Manchester Derby to consider on January 18, too.
Unfortunately for Amorim, Mbeumo’s most suitable replacement is also at the tournament. Instead, Mason Mount will likely enjoy an uptick in minutes, but United will desperately need Cunha and Šeško to stay fit.
Amad Diallo (Ivory Coast)
United’s right-hand side is set to look considerably less dynamic over the festive period.
Amad was one of the very few bright sparks for the Red Devils last season, and he’s impressively taken to the wing-back function within Amorim’s framework, even if his defensive work often leaves much to be desired.
He was used in the front three on Saturday, though, and teed up Mbeumo for the opening goal in north London. The week before at Nottingham Forest, Amad scored his first goal of the season and was an outstanding Murillo clearance away from winning it for the Red Devils at the death.
The 23-year-old has been in and out of the Ivory Coast squad since he made his debut in 2021, but Amad did score goal number two for his country during the October break. The form he’s shown this season means he’s trending towards being a part of Emerse Faé’s squad, and the holders are projected to compete fiercely for their crown in North Africa.
Thus, Amorim could be without Amad for a month. Like Mbeumo, a potential alternative is set to be away at the tournament. Diogo Dalot and Patrick Dorgu are likely to be United’s wingback pairing until Amad returns.
Noussair Mazraoui (Morocco)
The Moroccan international has been a sturdy enough operator since he joined Man Utd from Bayern Munich in 2024. Mazraoui is no superstar, but he’s a dependable one-on-one defender who offers technical security in the build-up.
However, Amorim’s desire to evolve means he’s played a more reduced role for the Red Devils this season. He’s made just five appearances and started three games.
Mazraoui has represented his country 33 times since his debut in 2018, and was a part of Walid Regragui’s history-making Morocco squad that reached the World Cup semifinals in 2022. While he’s added just two caps in 2025, it’d be a surprise if he was omitted by Regragui for AFCON next month.
If he is selected, the versatile full-back is set to be away for the duration of the tournament. The hosts are the favourites to win AFCON for just the second time, having crashed out in the round of 16 two years ago. A tame group has almost guaranteed their progression into the knockouts.
Man Utd’s Fixtures During AFCON
Date
Fixture
Competition
December 21, 2025
Aston Villa vs. Man Utd
Premier League
December 26, 2025
Man Utd vs. Newcastle
Premier League
December 30, 2025
Man Utd vs. Wolves
Premier League
January 4, 2026
Leeds vs. Man Utd
Premier League
January 7, 2026
Burnley vs. Man Utd
Premier League
January 10, 2026
TBC
FA Cup Third Round
January 17, 2026
Man Utd vs. Man City
Premier League